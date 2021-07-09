Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros GM James Click Has Permission To Exceed Tax Threshold At Trade Deadline

By Eric Huysman
The Crawfish Boxes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB trade deadline is one day earlier this year because you can’t expect GMs to work on a weekend, right? July 30th is the day this year that teams will have to decide if they want to be buyers or sellers or just do nothing. The Astros have one of the best records in the American League at 54-34. Despite no Justin Verlander or George Springer this year, the Astros are doing just fine. According to Sports Betting Dime, the Astros are favorites to win the AL West this year. But adding more players wouldn’t hurt.

www.crawfishboxes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Crane
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Astro
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Roberto Osuna
Person
George Springer
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Jeff Luhnow
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Gms#The American League#Sports Betting Dime#Il#Sportstalk790#Rosterresource#Comp Round#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
General Motors
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Correa to IL due to health/safety protocols

HOUSTON -- The Astros placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Yankees due to health and safety protocols. Infielder Taylor Jones was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to replace Correa. “If a guy’s sick, he’s sick, there’s nothing you can do about...
MLBchatsports.com

Rumor: Astros showing interest in Max Scherzer trade

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. In a recent turn of events, the Houston Astros are exploring a trade for a starting pitcher, and it is no other than Max Scherzer. The eight-time All-Star is coming off his fourth start in an All-Star Game, while being the ace for the Washington Nationals.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Prospect Report: July 12th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (33-25) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started and allowed 6 runs over 5 innings of work. The Skeeters started their comeback in the 7th with a 2 run HR from Matijevic. They got 2 more in the 8th on a Sierra solo HR and Hinojosa RBI single. James tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief of Hartman. McKee and Paredes each had a scoreless outing in relief but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they dropped this one 6-4.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 3 Cubs to avoid at trade deadline

The Houston Astros might’ve fallen short on the South Side of Chicago on Friday night, but they could strike gold on the North Side. The Chicago White Sox took their first victory from Houston this season in 10-1 fashion. While Jake Odorizzi saw some command and offspeed inconsistencies on Friday,...
MLBABC News

McCullers, Brantley help Astros beat White Sox 7-1

CHICAGO -- Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros have played their best against baseball's best teams this year. Just ask the Chicago White Sox. McCullers pitched seven crisp innings, and the Astros beat the White Sox 7-1 on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This wild trade deadline deal could send Craig Kimbrel to the Astros

The Chicago Cubs are dealing with a downward spiral, which could spell good news for the Houston Astros, who can stand to add closer Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs were exceeding expectations, as they entered the 2021 season as sellers and looked to be bonafide contenders in the National League. But they have fallen off a cliff recently, as they have lost 10 straight games entering Tuesday night. With the team falling below .500, general manager Jed Hoyer could sell at the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month if things continue to get worse for the team.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: July 14th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. The Astros drafted some legacy yesterday, picking up Bully Wagner’s son Will with the 538th pick (Astros.com) And here he is chatting about his new career as...
MLBHouston Chronicle

James Click won't rule out Astros' pursuit of a starting pitcher

CHICAGO — The Astros boast baseball’s best offense and a starting rotation that exceeded most expectations across 91 games. A below-average bullpen can create daily chaos but did little to disrupt the club’s overall body of work. Relievers blew winnable games, and frustration grew, but pair it with the times Houston snatched victory from sure defeat — be it down to a final strike against the Rangers or down five runs to the Yankees after eight innings — and the natural flow of a 162-game grind manifests.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Numbers to Watch During the Second Half

The second half of the 2021 season is now upon us with the All-Star Game — and those hideous uniforms — firmly behind us in the rearview mirror. Technically speaking, the Astros are actually nine games into the second half, but the Mid-Summer Classic is traditionally considered the half-season marker. Although my brain fights strongly against that arbitrary cutoff point for a 162-game season, I’ll roll with it for simplicity's sake.
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Astros roll past White Sox, 7-1

Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-1, on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.
MLBESPN

Astros activate All-Star SS Carlos Correa from IL

CHICAGO --  The Houston Astros have activated All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list. Correa was placed on the IL last week due to health and safety protocols. He skipped Tuesday's All-Star game so he could spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is expecting the couples first child.
MLBLake Charles American Press

Giolito expected to start as White Sox host the Astros

Houston Astros (56-36, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (54-36, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-4, 3.61 ERA, .99 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -111, Astros -105; over/under...
MLBaudacy.com

Milner: 3 Astros things to watch for after All-Star break

1. Trade Deadline Deals (July 30) Astros GM James Click has two weeks to decide how aggressively he wants to pursue a World Series in 2021. Since becoming owner of the ‘stros in 2011, Jim Crane has shown he is willing to spend money if it yields results unlike his predecessor Drayton McLane. No stranger to trade deadline action, the Astros acquired RHP Zach Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for four of Houston’s top prospects. Greinke was at the time in his fourth year of a six year, $206M contract; a contract that will expire at the conclusion of this season.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Baker settles in with Astros in second season in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker never felt quite right while navigating his first season as manager of the Houston Astros during last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign. “I felt like a substitute teacher,” Baker said. Now, halfway through his second season in Houston, he has settled in, and the Astros are tied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy