Astros GM James Click Has Permission To Exceed Tax Threshold At Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is one day earlier this year because you can’t expect GMs to work on a weekend, right? July 30th is the day this year that teams will have to decide if they want to be buyers or sellers or just do nothing. The Astros have one of the best records in the American League at 54-34. Despite no Justin Verlander or George Springer this year, the Astros are doing just fine. According to Sports Betting Dime, the Astros are favorites to win the AL West this year. But adding more players wouldn’t hurt.