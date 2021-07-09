Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Series Preview

By Cooper Halpern
Pinstripe Alley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees have dug themselves into a hole they’re not likely to come out of before season’s end, down nine games in the AL East to a surprisingly formidable Red Sox team, while also trailing the Rays and Jays. However, at 44-42, they’re only 4.5 games back from the Athletics for the second Wild Card spot, their best bet at earning a chance to compete in some October baseball. With Houston owning the best record in the American League, this upcoming set could represent a preview of the Yankees’ ALDS matchup if — and that’s a big “if” — they were to make and win a Wild Card game. Given the two teams’ acrimonious recent history, a series win could provide a much-needed morale boost to an up-and-down Yankees club, while a couple of losses could send them into another tailspin.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Jake Odorizzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#The Rays And Jays#Athletics#The American League#Alds#Wild Card#Il Rrb#Mets#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBwmleader.com

Security catches Yankees fan who hit Alex Verdugo with a ball

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was hit in the back with a baseball thrown by a fan in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. After getting hit, Verdugo was furious, yelling at fans in the stands, and Boston manager Alex Cora took his team off the field for a few minutes before the game was restarted. It was eventually called because of rain after six innings, with the Yankees winning, 3-1.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Gerrit Cole vs. Marcus Stroman

Today is a reason to celebrate for many of us: July 4, 2021 marks the day that the United States declared its independence 245 years ago, and it also marks the day the Yankees kick off the second half of their 2021 season schedule. On the off-chance you need to...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Nestor Cortes Jr. vs. Corey Oswalt

The Yankees carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh, but true to form, Aroldis Chapman blew another save to gift the Mets the victory in the first game of the split doubleheader. Should the Yankees get swept today, they will fall below .500 for the first time since May 1. That would be a good thing to avoid.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: A tale of two different teams, Mets series takeaways

Yesterday, the New York Yankees suffered an embarrassing loss in game one of a day-night doubleheader after another loss on Saturday. Still, they salvaged the night game, just another series loss. Yesterday was a microcosm of the whole Yankee season. Down, up, and down again. The Yankees, at the halfway point of the season, are now ten games behind the East-leading Boston Red Sox and are only trailed by the Baltimore Orioles.
MLBParadise Post

A’s vs. Astros series preview: Can Oakland break out of slump and tighten AL West race?

The Oakland A’s travel to Houston this week for a three-game set against the Astros that could set the stage for a tight second-half race in the AL West. Not only would a series loss put the A’s as many as 6.5 games back of the Astros for first place in the American League West days before the All-Star break, but could put Oakland at the bottom of a tough uphill climb to claim a second straight division title and squarely into a grueling wild-card race. A series win could give Oakland an edge to gun for that title.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Nightmarish Subway Series Caps Awful Week For The New York Yankees

The best thing you can say about the Yankees after their roughest week in recent memory is they remained over .500 – for now. The “for now” part is because the record is 42-41 and while it is technically a winning record and one that puts them on pace to keep their streak of winning seasons intact, it’s not a winning product and formula that they have displayed for a majority of the 83 games to date.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Talent in Scranton & Somerset

Though I don't comment all that often, I make a point to read just about every article on PSA each day, along with the comments. One frequently heard lament from both sources is that "all of the Yankees (good) prospects are in the lower levels of the minor leagues". Yet, each day when I click on the minor league recaps, I come away encouraged by the farm system on the whole. While it may be true that the lower levels are stocked (and that's a great thing!), I am here to put a positive spin on the rosters and talent at AA Somerset and AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/14/21

The off-day after the All-Star Game always feels quiet, and this year, it seems even more eerily calm than others. That’s because both the All-Star festivities and the 2021 MLB Draft came to a close on the same day. We went from tons of news to almost nothing at all, especially since it’s not like there’s a Manny Machado trade in the works à la 2018 to spice up the news cycle on an otherwise-sleepy Wednesday. Enjoy the calm while you can. Beginning tomorrow night, the Yankees have serious work to do.
BaseballPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/14/21

Newsday | David Lennon: Aaron Judge was asked about the Astros ripping Jose Altuve’s jersey off after Sunday’s brutal walkoff in Houston, and Judge had nothing but approval for his rival’s antics. He said, “That’s fun. He just hit a walk-off homer to win the game. That’s big-time. You do whatever you want out there... it’s all part of the game, you know?” This is a refreshing take from Judge, in a sport where historically the standard response to gloating is a fastball up and in.
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Astros vs. Yankees

When/where: Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:15 p.m., Sunday at 1:10 p.m.; Minute Maid Park. TV/radio: ATTSW on Friday and Sunday, FOX on Saturday; 790 AM and 1010 AM (Spanish). Pitchers: Friday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 3.70) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.29); Saturday, RHP Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64)...
MLByanksgoyard.com

Yankees: This Joey Gallo trade package probably gets deal done with Rangers

The Joey Gallo trade rumors, which once seemed like a dream for New York Yankees fans, seem to now be developing a sort of reality. Joel Sherman of the New York Post connected the Bombers to Gallo this week. So did esteemed MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN. Is this the blockbuster move general manager Brian Cashman is going to make?
MLBPinstripe Alley

American League 5, National League 2: Junior Circuit records eighth straight win

When Major League Baseball announced that the All-Star Game would be played at Coors Field in Denver Colorado, fans salivated at the thought of monster home runs leading to a high-scoring affair. Instead, the American League pitching staff stifled the National League offense while the AL put together three quick rallies to notch their eighth straight All-Star victory, 5-2.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: Joey Gallo

Coming into the season, the Yankees outfield was supposed to be a strength. Clint Frazier had a fantastic breakout campaign in 2020, slashing .267/.394/.511 with 8 homers in 39 games, finally putting that prodigious bat speed to good use. Meanwhile, Aaron Hicks posted a 120 OPS+ despite having limited power, thanks to his immense walk rate that gave him a .379 OBP; a year removed from Tommy John surgery, nobody would have been surprised if his power returned in a big way. And then, of course, there’s Aaron Judge, whose only concern was whether he would be able to stay on the field. There were concerns all around, certainly, but there was also immense reason for optimism.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees promote Jasson Dominguez to Low-A Tampa among minor league moves

The Yankees haven’t actually played since Sunday afternoon, but it’s still been a busy week for the team. Jasson Dominguez and Luis Medina appeared in the Futures Game, Trey Sweeney became New York’s first-round pick in the MLB Draft, Aaron Judge and others reported to Denver for All-Star Game festivities, and the Yankees made nine further draft selections yesterday. There are 10 further picks to be made today, but we already have news on other Baby Bombers already in the organization — particularly regarding that aforementioned uber-prospect.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankee shut out the Astros again in historic game

The New York Yankees faced the hated Houston Astros again tonight in the second game of the three-game set. Last night the Yankees shut out the Astros 4-0 at Minute Maid Park. With Gerrit Cole on the mound tonight, the Yankees were hoping to take the series. Cole has not pitched well in his last three outings, was to face the Astros’ Zack Greinke. Luke Voit was back in the lineup, and Kyle Higashioka was catching Cole. Cole ended up pitching a complete game with 129 historic pitches. The Yankee shut out the Astros for the second time 1-0.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New Writer Sample

Well we made it, with many bumps and bruises along the way, to the all-star break. I read an article by Joshua Diemert, where he wondered where the rock bottom of this season was for the Yankees. This inspired me to memorialize this disappointing first half with the top (or in a way bottom) five soul-crushing games of this season.
MLBPinstripe Alley

A Series of Unfortunate Events: or, Why I Still Have Hope for the 2021 New York Yankees

Baseball is a weird sport. On any given night, you can witness history. Whether it’s Kluber throwing a no-hitter after being out of baseball for the better part of two years, the Yankees below-average infield turning what has got to be an unprecedented three triple plays in one half of a season, or Giancarlo Stanton breaking the laws of physics every time he makes contact with the ball, there’s no shortage of surprises that can happen on the field night-in, night-out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy