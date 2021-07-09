New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Series Preview

The Yankees have dug themselves into a hole they’re not likely to come out of before season’s end, down nine games in the AL East to a surprisingly formidable Red Sox team, while also trailing the Rays and Jays. However, at 44-42, they’re only 4.5 games back from the Athletics for the second Wild Card spot, their best bet at earning a chance to compete in some October baseball. With Houston owning the best record in the American League, this upcoming set could represent a preview of the Yankees’ ALDS matchup if — and that’s a big “if” — they were to make and win a Wild Card game. Given the two teams’ acrimonious recent history, a series win could provide a much-needed morale boost to an up-and-down Yankees club, while a couple of losses could send them into another tailspin.