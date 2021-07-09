Keith Law mock draft have Rangers going Vandy pitcher
2021 MLB Mock Draft: Keith Law has his latest mock draft out, and he has the Texas Rangers selecting Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker with the #2 pick. This is the first mock draft I’ve seen that has the Rangers taking Rocker at #2, though it wouldn’t be shocking if the Rangers went that direction. As we have discussed, there’s not much separation among the top tier of players, and there’s not a consensus as to the ordering of the players within that top tier.www.lonestarball.com
Comments / 0