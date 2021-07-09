Cancel
Keith Law mock draft have Rangers going Vandy pitcher

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 MLB Mock Draft: Keith Law has his latest mock draft out, and he has the Texas Rangers selecting Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker with the #2 pick. This is the first mock draft I’ve seen that has the Rangers taking Rocker at #2, though it wouldn’t be shocking if the Rangers went that direction. As we have discussed, there’s not much separation among the top tier of players, and there’s not a consensus as to the ordering of the players within that top tier.

www.lonestarball.com

Kumar Rocker
Keith Law
Jack Leiter
#Vandy#Mlb Mock Draft
Texas Rangers
