Keith Law mock draft have Rangers going Vandy pitcher

As of this publishing, we are just nine hours away from the start of this year’s MLB Draft, with the first round and the first competitive balance round taking place tonight. For our purposes, the Red Sox are picking fourth, the highest they’ve selected in over a half-century. Over the last couple of months as draft season has really heated up, we’ve seen a number of different projections for the team with their first selection. Things are still up in the air to some extent, though the picture has become clearer. As we look ahead one more time before we finally know what will happen, we have one final roundup of mocks from around the interwebs.