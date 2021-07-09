Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Helicopter crew conducting electromagnetic surveys will pass over Paso Robles

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFrPj_0as3ijk200

-The California Department of Water Resources (DWR), together with Ramboll, GEI, Sinton Helicopters and SkyTEM, will conduct airborne electromagnetic (AEM) geophysical surveys in the Salinas Valley, Paso Robles, and Cuyama Valley groundwater basins, as well as limited portions of the Atascadero Basin and Adelaida Area. These surveys, which will begin in mid-July, will help improve understanding of groundwater resources and support local management efforts in their goals to implement the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

Watch the video embedded below to learn more about the AEM geophysical method, or visit: https://bit.ly/36iM3Wo

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for July 4-11

On July 4, Nahum Santa Maria Hernandez, 18, of Morro Bay, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On July 4, Kenneth James Taylor, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crime statistics: Is Paso Robles safe?

–Is Paso Robles safe? This report explores multiple crime data ranking sites and those from the Paso Robles Police Department. According to the Paso Robles Police Department, crime decreased from 2018-2020. According to its statistics, in 2019, there were 300 reports of violent crimes and 649 reports of property crime. In 2020, there were 227 reports of violent crime and 377 reports of burglary crime.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Uncorked Wine Tours owner featured in Visit California campaign

Owner Katie Hayward shared her favorite Paso Robles spots. –Uncorked Wine Tours, a popular local wine tour business, was recently featured on Visit California’s website to represent Paso Robles and the various attractions tourists can enjoy in town. In the article, owner Katie Hayward discussed how Uncorked Wine Tours came to be and her favorite spots to visit in the region.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank rebrand as Premier Valley

New name unifies banking centers across Central California; local team remains unchanged. -Effective immediately, all Yosemite Bank, Founders Community Bank and Premier Valley Bank banking centers will begin operating under the Premier Valley Bank name. This affects banking centers in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Oakhurst, Mariposa and Groveland. The existing Premier Valley Bank branding in Fresno has also been updated, enhancing visual identity from black and gold to navy and silver.
San Luis Obispo, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

San Luis Obispo County to kick off redistricting process

Hearings will provide an opportunity for the boundaries between the county’s five supervisorial districts to be reviewed. –The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors is launching its first public hearing to solicit ideas on how to adjust the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors for the next decade. The public hearings will provide an opportunity for the boundaries between the county’s five supervisorial districts to be reviewed to assure equal population distribution according to the 2020 U.S. Census data, as well as compliance with the Voting Rights Act and state requirements.
Environment
Paso Robles Daily News

Energy flex alert issued for Monday due to heat, wildfires

– With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state’s electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts Audi owners meeting

-The Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Exhibit hosted a meeting of Audi car owners on Saturday. The event included tours of the museum and auto display, as well catered meals for the participants. Audi car owners from around the state gathered at the museum to share information about their...
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles area is highly racially integrated, study says

Deeply blue California’s top political figures, from the governor downward, portray the state as a model of multicultural integration. In fact, however, as a new study from UC-Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute reveals, most California metropolitan areas have high levels of racial segregation in housing and it has become more pronounced over the last two decades. Oddly, too, California’s segregation tends to be highest in areas most likely to lean to the left politically.
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Council ends local state of emergency, discusses water management plan

-With the reopening of California and removal of meeting capacity restrictions, the City of Paso Robles has returned to in-person meetings for city council. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely. To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO airport expands COVID-19 testing access

— The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) has expanded access to its onsite COVID-19 testing facility to include the general public. The entire community, as well as arriving and departing airline passengers, are now eligible for the no-cost COVID-19 testing program. While Americans continue to get vaccinated against...
California State
Paso Robles Daily News

Financial support available locally as state extends rent, utility relief

— Following the State of California’s extension of its COVID-19 eviction moratorium and rent relief program, the County of San Luis Obispo is encouraging tenants and landlords who have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic to apply for assistance. The state’s rent relief program allows eligible tenants and landlords to now receive up to 100-percent of past due rent and utilities dating back to April 1, 2020.
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor Newsom will be in SLO to discuss state’s response to drought

Press conference will live stream at 11:30 a.m. –Amid deepening drought and record-breaking temperatures across the west, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to San Luis Obispo County today to discuss the state’s emergency response, preparations for a potential third dry year and proposed investments to address immediate needs and build long-term water resilience.

