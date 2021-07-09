Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket Executive for the Southwest Region Healthcare, Education and Not-for-Profit Group at Bank of America Corp. Emily Ledet is a Senior Vice President and Market Executive for the Southwest Region Healthcare, Education and Not-for-Profit Group. She is responsible for business development and portfolio management for Healthcare, Education and Not-For-Profit entities located throughout the eight state region. The group includes 7 client teams and the portfolio is comprised of 500+ relationships. Emily joined Bank of America in 2001.

Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
StocksBenzinga

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading lower Monday morning. A drop in yields has weighed on bank stocks, while renewed concerns over COVID-19 globally have weighed on economic recovery optimism and pressured stocks across sectors for the session.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

These were the five largest office leases signed in DFW during Q2

As the second quarter has come to an end, the Dallas Business Journal has compiled a list of the five largest office leases that were signed during the last three months. These deals include both new leases and renewals. This information has been sourced through previous reporting and recent market reports from CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern. The following is a rundown of these transactions, listed from smallest to largest.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Other institutional investors have also...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Bank of America Is Bullish On This Green Tech Company

Bank of America analysts remain bullish on shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) ahead of the company's Aug. 2 earnings report. SolarEdge Analyst: Aric Li reiterated the firm's Buy rating for SolarEdge Technologies, moving the price target from $276 to $279. The SolarEdge Takeaways: The current semiconductor demand surge has...
MarketsPosted by
Axios

Bank of America's bitcoin thaw

Bank of America may be loosening its stance on bitcoin. Driving the news: Bank of America has approved the trading of cash-settled bitcoin futures for some clients, Coindesk’s Will Canny and Tanzeel Akhtar report. Why it matters: This would be a change in tone from a bank that's historically distanced...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Banks Spend More To Fend Off FinTechs

Banks are forecasting higher expenses and lower revenue amid a continued slowdown in lending as they scramble to fend off FinTech rivals and stay ahead of technology, Financial Times reported on Monday (July 19). The biggest financial institutions in the U.S. forecasted an increase in expenses totaling over $6.6 billion...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 457.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Yelp accounts for approximately 16.4% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $51,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Port Capital LLC Sells 5,607 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Partners Group’s (PGPHF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 target price on shares of Partners Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Economytampabaymetro.com

The Face of Private Wealth Management: Danyell Jones, CEPA, AAMS, WMS

I invite you to ask yourself: When was the last time you were truly impressed with who you trust to handle your financial affairs?. Attention to detail, and a wealth management experience that extends far beyond simple investing are elements that have established Danyell Jones as one of the most sought after Financial Advisors in the Tampa Bay area.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsinvesting.com

Bank Of America Reportedly Approves Bitcoin Futures Trading

Bank of America will follow the likes of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), which started providing Bitcoin futures trading through the CME back in May. According to one of the anonymous sources, Bank of America will also use the CME for futures trading. America is not the only country to see an...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

