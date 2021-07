These days, Facebook is known as the social network for the generations of people that may not really understand how the computer works. Parents, grandparents and, somehow, all of your older coworkers have made the platform home, driving the younger demographic, and subsequently its influencers, to newer social media sites like TikTok where they've built their own followings. But Facebook has revealed that it has plans to bring influencers to its platform so who knows how the social landscape will change in the near future.