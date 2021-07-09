Suspect in incident involving gunfire in Middleborough taken into custody

No injuries have been reported.

A suspect is in custody after authorities say he shot four or five times at a state Department of Transportation public works depot in Middleborough on Friday morning.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, took off on foot from the facility at 201 West Grove St. following the incident around 9:05 a.m. and headed into the woods, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said during a press conference. He was found hiding there, and police were able to peacefully arrest him around 11:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

“Right now we are still processing the individual,” Perkins said. “We know he is not from the area.”

The man shot at the MassDOT facility from the street, striking a window of the building or a vehicle there, according to Perkins. He couldn’t say if anyone was inside at the time but noted that five people across the street at a fence company saw what happened.

Though it was previously reported that the man was wearing military fatigues, Perkins said he wasn’t. However, he did have a military-style hat on.

The suspect didn’t drive to the area, and while Perkins said he knew how he got there, he didn’t disclose that during the conference.

The area of the woods the suspect fled into is near a complex with 240 apartments, according to the chief.

“So we were very concerned with the safety and security of that apartment complex,” Perkins said, noting that police were stationed there.

Middleborough police were helped by state police, including tactical units, and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, or SEMLEC.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place as the search continued.

When asked if there’s been an uptick in activity with the pandemic winding down, State Police Col. Christopher Mason agreed with the premise of the question.

“It’s not lost on us, the increase in the operational tempo,” he said. “Today’s activity was just another example of that.”

