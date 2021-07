The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has released a new whitepaper relating to the country’s progress with its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The 15-page document, released on July 16, offers updates on the development of China’s e-CNY, or digital yuan. It also asserted various key definitions, objectives and visions for the project. Including, defining the e-CNY as a digital version of a fiat currency; that it adopts a centralized management model, as well as a two-tier operating system; and that the CBDC would act primarily as a substitute for, and will co-exist with, cash already in circulation.