Dayton Summer Bash tomorrow at Gil Lynn Park; police department raising funds for holiday gifts

The city of Ludlow has undergone many changes in its 200-year history. One common theme during all those years has been transportation. In the next virtual NKY History Hour on July 28, Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library, will discuss how transportation has played a major role in the development and current reinvention of Ludlow, from the Ohio River to horse-drawn carriages, streetcars, automobiles, buses and back to the river.