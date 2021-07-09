Cancel
Dayton, KY

Dayton Summer Bash tomorrow at Gil Lynn Park; police department raising funds for holiday gifts

Northern Kentucky Tribune
 11 days ago
The Dayton Police Department will hold the Dayton Summer Bash from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, July 9, at Gil Lynn Park, 203 Greendevil Lane, next Dayton High School. The event will include a face painting, a water balloon fight, an inflatable obstacle course, a corn hole competition for the adults, a raffle, and a K-9 demonstration from Dayton Police Officer Gil Marksberry.

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

