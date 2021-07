Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said that if Justice Breyer decides to retire from the Supreme Court, he should do so “sooner rather than later.”. “He makes his own decision about if he's going to retire, but ... if he's going to retire, it should be sooner rather than later, if you are concerned about the court, because what happens in the U.S. Senate matters,” Klobuchar told host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”