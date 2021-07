The highly contagious coronavirus delta variant continues to be a concern across the country and here at home in Riverside County. Local health officials confirm there have been seven reported delta variant cases in Riverside County so far. “It has been able to spread faster in people who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Shubha Kerkar, Director The post Seven ‘delta variant’ coronavirus cases confirmed in Riverside County so far, should you be concerned? appeared first on KESQ.