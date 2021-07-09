Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Marshall Wace gears up for big entry into the crypto space

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based hedge fund Marshall Wace has disclosed its intention to delve into the crypto investment space. With $55 billion in assets under its management (AUM), the hedge fund is undoubtedly one of the big players on the block. The company is looking to invest in blockchain technology and payment systems...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Gears#Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Robinhood seeks up to $35 billion valuation in mega U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc is targeting a valuation of up to $35 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the company revealed in a filing on Monday, setting the stage for one of the highly anticipated stock market listings of the year. The listing plans come just...
StocksBenzinga

YouHodler: Normalizing Crypto Spaces for the Average Investor

Whether you’re beginning an investment journey or have experience in the market, you’ve likely heard of investment company giants like Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). But these financial service companies typically come to mind when you’re thinking of holding stocks, bonds, options and futures. What about when you want to buy, hold or sell cryptocurrencies or another type of digital investment?
Marketszycrypto.com

London-Based Multibillion-Dollar Hedge Fund Marshall Wace Plans Mega Bitcoin Investment

British Investor Paul Marshall’s $55 billion hedge fund is reportedly planning to invest in the cryptocurrency industry. A report by the Financial Times stated Tuesday that according to people familiar with the firm’s operations, the Marshall Wace hedge fund is interested in gaining exposure to crypto assets by investing in crypto startups that are in their late stages of development.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Crypto Needs More Than VC Interest

So inflation finally showed up in the consumer price index this week. And it came in hot, with year-over-year inflation in the U.S. clocking in at 5.4%, well beyond the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. It also marks a 13-year high (FYI – that was 2008, not exactly a great economic year). The kicker? Professional investors didn’t seem to care.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Robinhood Plans to Raise $2B in IPO, Pegs $35B Valuation

Robinhood is planning to release 55 million shares in the open market as it plans to reserve 20% to 35% of Class A shares for its customers. Zero-commission investment app Robinhood Market has put forwards the terms for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The popular trading app is willing to raise more than $2 billion USD through the IPO expected later this summer.
MarketsCoinDesk

Grayscale Unveils DeFi Fund Linked to New CoinDesk Index

The new fund joins a growing number of offerings seeking to help investors easily bet on growth in decentralized finance (DeFi). The companies, both subsidiaries of CoinDesk parent Digital Currency Group (DCG), wrote in a joint press release the Grayscale DeFi Fund provides “exposure to a selection of industry-leading DeFi protocols through a market-capitalization weighted portfolio.” The idea is that investors can allocate money toward DeFi without having to buy the tokens directly.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Former BitGo employee will help deploy Andreessen Horowitz's $2.2B crypto fund

Major venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz will be promoting a former employee of digital asset infrastructure provider BitGo to assist in running its $2.2 billion crypto fund. According to Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katie Haun, Arianna Simpson will be joining partners Chris Dixon, Ali Yahya, and Haun for the launch...
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Robinhood says Bitcoin is its most traded cryptocurrency before the IPO

Robinhood is seeking a market valuation of $ 35 billion as part of its initial public offering, according to the filing, up 199% from its last market valuation of $ 11.7 billion in September 2020. The company has approximately 17.7 million active users, of which more than 50%. of its clients being first-time investors and cumulative assets of $ 81 billion in custody.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Cryptocurrency Industry Report

Cryptocurrencies are a facsinating subject. There are smart people convinced that it's the next Big Thing and will have a similar impact to the Internet, while others see it as a scam. This report will give a broad overview of cryptocurrencies, and some of the most interesting applications. Then, we will look at some of the stocks and ETFs to gain exposure: GreyScale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), GreyScale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), Coinbase (COIN), Paypal (PYPL), Square (SQ), and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT).The rise of cryptocurrencies has been nothing short of remarkable. Since Bitcoin was launched in 2009, more than 4,000 other cryptocurrencies have been created. The current total market cap is presently over $1.5 trillion and as of February of this year it’s estimated more than 100 million people are using cryptocurrencies around the world.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Separately, TFG Advisers LLC increased its...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,289 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $46,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy