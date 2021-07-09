Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Look Out for US and Local Financial Stocks Next Week

investing.com
 9 days ago

In South Africa, company releases are expected to taper down next week. Tongaat Hulett (Full-Year Results): Per the company, headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to deteriorate to a loss of between 622 cents and 640 cents compared to HEPS of 90 cents in FY20. EPS is expected to be substantially higher y/y, due to the ~R3.3 billion profit on the disposals of the Starch, Namibia and Eswatini operations. HEPS excludes the profit on disposal.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bancorp#Stocks#Net Interest Income#Interest Rates#Heps#Y Y#Starch#Eswatini#Distell Group#Rtd#Blne#Amarula#Bloomberg#Fy21#Cfrj#Dtcj#Primeserv Group#Pmvj#Kstj#Nrlj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksinvesting.com

Moderna Stock Surges on News of Inclusion Into S&P 500 Next Week

Investing.com – Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA ) stock was up more than 8% in Friday’s premarket trading on news of its inclusion in S&P 500 Index from next week. Being part of the S&P 500 means passive investors who manage trillions of dollars will have to include it in their portfolios, as it will now be part of more funds and derivatives benchmarked against the index.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

Top Penny Stocks to Buy Next Week? 3 to Watch In Summer 2021

With summer more than halfway done, penny stocks continue to be the talk of the town. Despite a few months of less than stellar trading with both penny stocks and blue chips, there are plenty of opportunities to be had. On Friday, trading may not have been the best for...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks flat as first week of Q2 earnings draws to close

Wall Street stocks were broadly flat on Friday as the first week of second-quarter earnings season gets set to draw to a close. As of 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05% at 35,003.42, while the S&P 500 was 0.02% firmer at 4,360.91 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.03% stronger at 14,546.85.
Financial ReportsFinancial-Planning.com

Fueled by M&A, Morgan Stanley’s wealth revenue surges to record $6.1B

The workplace, self-directed and retail wealth management giant that Morgan Stanley amassed through acquisitions in the past two years is humming to the tune of record revenue. After supplementing its existing wealth management unit with the purchases of employee stock and retirement plan firm Solium in 2019 and self-directed investing...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Down 4.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.92. 4,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 658,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42. A number...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 122,761 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,761 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

Charles Schwab, Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks zigzagged on Thursday and closed the day mixed as big banks continued to top Wall Street expectations for the second quarter, boosting their shares even as the yields on Treasuries slipped again. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) beat expectations on the both the top and bottom lines as strength...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Disney Stock Consolidates Big Break Out: What's Next?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has been both a COVID-19 pandemic stock pick for its Disney+ streaming service and a reopening play as its theme parks return to full capacity and cruise ships set sail. Disney brought in massive revenue with the debut of “Black Widow” last weekend and on Wednesday...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Sidesteps Positive Earnings as Tech, Energy Slip

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Thursday, shrugging off another wave of mostly positive earnings as struggles in tech weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.06%, or 21 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.83%. Banks continued to report quarterly results...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Netflix Earnings Next Week: Looking to Subscriber Growth

The streaming-TV specialist's growth is expected to slow as the company faces a tough year-ago comparison. Since management's guidance aims for accuracy and not conservatism, a blockbuster quarter is never in the bag. Netflix reports second-quarter results on Jul. 20. Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) second-quarter report is just around the corner. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures edge higher ahead of weekly jobless claims data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow down 0.54%, S&P off 0.34%, Nasdaq up 0.09%. July 15 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq index edged higher on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks leading gains ahead of a weekly unemployment report that will allow investors to gauge the strength of the labor market.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Utilities, Telecoms and Technology sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas, Healthcare and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.13%,...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy at Discounts and Hold for Long-Term Growth

The heart of second quarter earnings season is officially underway. JPMorgan JPM and other financial powers kicked off what is poised to be an impressive second quarter earnings season that marks real growth from the pre-covid period in FY19. The market has surged to records in the early days of...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Red-Hot Stock Picks for Momentum Investors

The retail industry has generated solid momentum over the past year due to its fast adaptation to pandemic-induced challenges and attendant consumer needs. We think this trend is likely to continue in the coming months, driven by strong consumer spending. Thus, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) should be able to maintain their momentum. Let’s discuss.The retail sector has been among the fastest industries to make operational changes to overcome pandemic-led challenges. Since the early days of the pandemic, many companies have brought a critical focus to their online presence and home delivery systems. And despite the rising popularity of physical shopping lately, the convenience of online shopping has allowed online retail sales to increase 39% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021—nearly triple the increase in the 2020 first quarter.
Marketsinvesting.com

Large Deal Wins Helps Infosys Revise Revenue Guidance

Investing.com -- IT major Infosys Ltd (NS: INFY ) reported a 6% rise in revenue for the first quarter of FY22 ended June 30, 2021. Revenue came in at Rs 27,896 crore, up from Rs 26,311 crore in Q4 FY21. Net profit came in at Rs 5,195 crore, up 2.34% from Rs 5,076 crore in Q4 FY21. The revenue beat analysts’ estimates while net profit came in a little short.

Comments / 0

Community Policy