24-pound tiger trout caught in Loon Lake shatters Washington state record

SPOKANE, Wash — A fish pulled from Loon Lake in late June shattered a Washington state record, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Angler Caylun Peterson caught the 24.49-pound tiger trout on June 26 while fishing in the early in the morning to escape the triple-digit heat of the day, WDFW said in a press release. Peterson said he’s been fishing in Loon Lake since he was a kid.