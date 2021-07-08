Cancel
24-pound tiger trout caught in Loon Lake shatters Washington state record

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash — A fish pulled from Loon Lake in late June shattered a Washington state record, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Angler Caylun Peterson caught the 24.49-pound tiger trout on June 26 while fishing in the early in the morning to escape the triple-digit heat of the day, WDFW said in a press release. Peterson said he’s been fishing in Loon Lake since he was a kid.

