Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

1H21 Tech Strategy: China Vs US Tech Counters

By David Gibb - Anchor https://anchorcapital.co.za/
investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a strong economic recovery underway, the tech sector has slightly lagged global markets in 1H21, with the performance gap between tech and the broader market getting smaller as we head towards the end of 1H21. However, this initial lag is not surprising to us, especially considering the strong economic recovery underway, which has encouraged investors to look elsewhere in more cyclical areas of the stock market that offer higher earnings growth at lower PE multiples. Sector rotation typically always happens when there is a new economic cycle – investors shift from growth companies into value companies to buy earnings growth on the cheap. COVID-19 has provided the depressed base off which cyclical companies may grow strongly. But, as the recovery slows, we believe that tech will eventually return to favour and the superior, long-term growth prospects of this sector will once again become clear. We note though that inflation could unsettle the tech sector – and other growth shares – if it remains high for an extended period.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#Tech Companies#Manufacturing Industries#Pe#Chinese#Amzn#Aapl#Nflx#Google Alphabet#Msft#The Walt Disney#Dis Rrb Co#Morgan Stanley#Asian#Tsmc#Asml Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Costco
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

CLOUD VISION TECHNOLOGY APPOINTED AS ALIBABA CLOUD DISTRIBUTOR IN MALAYSIA

Cloud Vision Technology Sdn Bhd has been appointed by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, as an official distributor in Malaysia. Cloud Vision Technology specialises in distribution of innovative IT solutions, covering technology areas for every part of the enterprise IT infrastructure. As an authorised distributor in Malaysia for Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Vision Technology aims to expand Alibaba Cloud’s footprint and full-fledged solutions to partners and customers across the country.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global and United States Low Code Development Platform Market 2026: Google Inc., AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio, Inc., Mendix, Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MatsSoft Inc., OutSystems

﻿Low Code Development Platform Market: Introduction. The report on Low Code Development Platform Market contains clear arrangement of the declared information as pie charts, follows, line follows and different updates what separates the serious information into reasonably clear longings to give brisk improvement of the subtleties to the client without gobbling up a colossal heap of their time. In addition, the record offers bewildering bits of information concerning the production plans, production volumes, use volumes, rising compensation for the product, making market progress rate almost as industry share.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Zomato's US$1.3 billion India stock offering draws strong investor demand

MUMBAI (July 16): A US$1.3 billion stock offering by Indian food delivery start-up Zomato, backed by China's Ant Group, was more than 26 times oversubscribed before the offer closed on Friday, as investors placed bets on a fast-growing sector. The first initial public offering (IPO) in India's food delivery sector...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Sidesteps Positive Earnings as Tech, Energy Slip

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Thursday, shrugging off another wave of mostly positive earnings as struggles in tech weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.06%, or 21 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.83%. Banks continued to report quarterly results...
Economytechxplore.com

Why China is hobbling its tech sector

Scuttled listings and share prices hammered by official threats: Beijing has launched a withering and very public assault on some of China's biggest tech names. The travails of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing this week carried a cautionary tale for digital big hitters: what goes up, can come down... and fast.
Retailinvesting.com

China’s V-Shaped Recovery Steadies With Signs of Retail Comeback

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy slowed largely in line with economists forecasts in the second quarter, with the recovery showing signs of steadying as consumption accelerated in June. Gross domestic product expanded 7.9% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, down from 18.3% in the previous quarter...
EconomyMySanAntonio

'Golden Age' for China brands bolstered by tech crackdown

China's intensifying crackdown on technology companies is proving to be a cautionary tale for investors in the nation's startups, with one notable exception: consumer brands. From cosmetics to bubble tea, Chinese ventures making waves among a new generation of shoppers are becoming a magnet for funds hunting for their next big hit. Investors may see such companies as a viable alternative to tech startups because the government, rather than clamping down, is pushing to foster domestic champions that can fuel spending and compete with the likes of Coca-Cola and Nike.
Agricultureinvesting.com

Beyond Meat opens JD.com store, as Chinese remain wary of meat substitutes

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) said on Thursday it has launched an online store in China on ecommerce company JD (NASDAQ:JD).com, as the plant-based meatmaker aims to boost sales in the world's biggest meat market where consumer interest in meat alternatives is low. U.S.-based Beyond Meat said the JD.com...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China data, tech drive Asian shares higher

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares headed for their best session in more than a fortnight on Tuesday after better than expected Chinese economic data and a rebound in China tech shares extended after Tencent secured regulatory approval for a major deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
EconomyValueWalk

EqualOcean Presents: China Big Tech Crackdown Winners

This research report gathers all the information you need to understand the recent antitrust regulation shifts in China and analyzes ten companies that are likely to win big from them. As China's Internet sector has been expanding at an astonishing speed, represented by big techs like Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and...
Economyinvesting.com

China’s June Exports Record Surprise Growth

Investing.com – Chinese exports recorded a much better-than-expected growth in June, with imports and the trade balance also beating expectations. However, signs are beginning to emerge of a slowdown in China’s economic recovery from COVID-19. Customs Administration data released earlier in the day said exports grew 32.2% year-on-year in June,...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Food Tech Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2027

The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output.
Foreign Policyfa-mag.com

China Is Killing Its Tech Golden Goose

U.S. politicians from both congressional parties are worried that China is overtaking America as the global leader in science and technology. In a rare display of bipartisanship, the normally gridlocked Senate passed a bill in early June to spend close to $250 billion in the next decade to promote cutting-edge research. But lawmakers may be fretting unnecessarily, because the Chinese government seems to be doing everything possible to lose its tech race with America.
BusinessForbes

16 Smart Strategies Every Company Should Borrow From Big Tech

They’re household names across the globe: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and a handful of other companies are part of a powerhouse group that’s been dubbed “Big Tech.” Companies from across industries look to learn from Big Tech’s agility and innovation. But what specific practices and strategies would businesses be wise to borrow from Big Tech?
TechnologyCoinDesk

An Alternative Theory for China’s Tech Crackdown

When Chinese authorities on Tuesday ordered ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing’s app removed from all Chinese app stores, they justified the move based on vague concerns about the company’s collection of user data. But there may be a more compelling explanation, not just for the Didi crackdown, but for China’s broader moves against bitcoin mining, its disciplining of Jack Ma and its efforts to build a heavily surveilled digital yuan.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide On China Tech Worries

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday, with fears over the fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in several Asian countries and concerns over China's crackdown on technology companies denting sentiment. Chinese shares ended lower after officials flagged the possibility of a reserve requirement ratio cut to help the...
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Tech giants Alibaba and Tencent fined by China's anti-monopoly regulators

Companies including internet giants Alibaba and Tencent were fined Wednesday by anti-monopoly regulators in a new move to tighten control over their fast-developing industries. In 22 cases, companies were fined $75,000 (500,000 yuan) each for actions including acquiring stakes in other companies that might improperly increase their market power, the...
EconomyStreet.Com

Didi, China Companies Face Broader Oversight From China Tech Agency

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies on Thursday were tumbling as the Cyberspace Administration of China is expected to expand its presence by regulating them. The regulator reports to a leadership group headed by China's president. The changes are designed to tighten coordination between the main economic and financial regulators, according to Dow Jones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy