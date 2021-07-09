Do You Think Your Cat Liked Spending Extra Time with You During Quarantine? The Real Answer Is Probably Not
The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent worldwide lockdowns meant that many people were able to spend more time with their immediate family members than ever before, and this included their beloved pets. While many households grew closer, one member of the family might not have enjoyed the togetherness as much as others. According to a new study from James Cook University researchers in Australia, cats actually dreaded the extra time their owners were spending at home.www.marthastewart.com
Comments / 0