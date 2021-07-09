Do You Think Your Cat Liked Spending Extra Time with You During Quarantine? The Real Answer Is Probably Not

Cat owners may find it preposterous that scientists even question whether cats truly love their humans. Those who have felt their cat affectionately rub against their leg, or looked into its understanding eyes, know the solace and comfort that felines can bring. Yet cats are as motivated by food and shelter as many humans, and there is an evolutionary advantage to them feigning interest in their masters in exchange for such things. Modern science allows us to peer into animals' brains, yet to truly know the answer to such a question would require asking animals to verbalize their feelings directly — and except for a few rare instances, animals cannot speak human languages.