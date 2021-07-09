Cancel
WWE

Report: WWE Has Not Been Teasing A Daniel Bryan Return

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Bryan’s wrestling future has been up in the air since losing the Career vs. Title match to Roman Reigns on the 4/30 SmackDown. His contract expired at that time, and there has been no update on who he plans to work for in the future, WWE, AEW or somewhere else.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Roman Reigns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling#Triple Threat#Combat#Smackdown#The Wrestling Observer#Wwe Tv#Bank
