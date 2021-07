It’s not uncommon to see a goat climbing on a roof at Brookhollow’s Barnyard, and that’s just one of the things that makes this family-run farm in Boonton so fun. My family and I have been going to Brookhollow for about five years now, and I’m happy we discovered this little gem shining in Boonton. And it’s no wonder my kids look forward to going— it has farm animals, playgrounds, and sandboxes to fill an entire day of fun. During the earlier stages of the pandemic, Brookhollow’s was a life-saver, helping us get through the long days with their drive-thru animal visits. Now that it’s open entirely, we can go back to our pre-pandemic visits of spending an afternoon at the barn. Here’s what my kids love and what you can do when you go.