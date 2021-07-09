Cancel
Chart Of The Day: Oil Rally Stalls At Key Long-Term Juncture

By Fawad Razaqzada https://tradingcandles.com/
investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written exclusively for Investing.com. After the significant volatility over the past few days, are oil prices going for a deeper correction?. Crude oil prices slumped midweek, then bounced back on Thursday to trim their weekly losses. Prices initially rose then slumped after the lack of agreement on supply by OPEC+ raised concerns that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may pursue its own interests.

