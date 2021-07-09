Cancel
Seal

Nipomo Family Dentist Reports Why the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance is Important

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. “The American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance is designed to help dental professionals and consumers make informed decisions about dental products,” said Dr. Douglas Ng from Nipomo Family Dentistry. The seal is part of the ADA’s mission to advance oral health to help make sure that dental care products sold to consumers are safe and do what the product manufacturer claims.

Skin Care

San Luis Obispo Dentist Reports the Top Ways to Avoid Bad Breath

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Bad breath is not just a social problem; it is a health issue and the first thing to do to eliminate bad breath, recommends Dr. Douglas Ng, DDS of San Luis Obispo Family Dentistry, is to get a thorough dental check up. The Mayo Clinic reports that one of the most common sources of bad breath is the tongue, especially the back of the tongue and there are other sources as well.
Health Services

Adiska Family Dental—Accepting New Patients

Adiska Family Dental is family owned and operated. We value our patient relationships providing gentle, compassionate dental care. We have modern equipment you would expect from a big city dentist, with personalized care and convenience of your hometown. We are proud to be a part of this community and we...
El Paso, TX

El Paso dentists welcome Hunt School of Dental Medicine students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso dental community is embracing the new students at the recently-opened Hunt School of Medicine, part of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. The school welcomed 40 students for its first class with plans to expand to 60 students in the future. A...
Bakersfield, CA

Get to know Capital Dental’s new dentist, Dr. Kim

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets to know Dr. Don Kim, Capital Dental’s new dentist who has a passion for helping his patients’ oral health. Dr. Kim recently moved to Bakersfield from Washington and hopes to relate to his patients through his love for golfing and tennis. To learn more about...
Denver, CO

Aspenwood Dental Associates & Colorado Dental Implant Center

If you are looking for a greater Denver dentist who will be there for you not just temporarily, but for all your dental needs and those of your family for years to come, Aspenwood Dental Associates and Colorado Dental Implant Center is the practice for you. Providing high-quality dental care, top-flight customer service, and compassionate dentistry for over 40 years, Aspenwood Dental Associates and Colorado Dental Implant Center is dedicated to building long-term relationships with our patients and their families. Please call us at (303) 751-3321 to schedule a free consultation and a 3D scan for new patients.
Wilton, CT

Wilton Dental Associates, dentist now part of Chamber of Commerce

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the addition of local dental practice, Wilton Dental Associates, and Dentist Dr. Beckie D’Andrea to the chamber. “Dr. Beckie D’Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to their practice,” the Chamber said in a release. D’Andrea previously received her graduate dental degree...
Carson City, NV

People: Ed De Andrade new president of Nevada Dental Association

The statewide Nevada Dental Association recently welcomed Ed De Andrade, DDS, of Henderson as its new president. He succeeds Mark Funke, DDS, of Carson City, who will continue as a member of NDA’s executive committee. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. De Andrade as our new president,” Michele Reeder, executive director...
Law

Nurse of COVID-19 “Patient Zero” Settles Lawsuit After Her Entire Family Gets Sick

Crishila Livacarri helped oversee the first known case of COVID-19 in New York before most of us knew about the disease. She sued her employer in May 2020 after her entire family came down with the virus. New documents filed in court on Wednesday show that the suit has been resolved, although the terms and conditions of the settlement remain unknown.
Public Health

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Health

American Diabetes Association, June 25-29

The annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association was held virtually this year from June 25 to 29 and attracted more than 11,500 participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in diabetes. The conference highlighted the latest advances in diabetes research and improving patient care, with presentations focusing on treatment recommendations and advances in management technology.
Petaluma, CA

Windsor Care Center of Petaluma Achieves CMS 5-Star Rating

PETALUMA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Windsor Care Center of Petaluma, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Petaluma, California, announced today it has been awarded a 5-Star overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A 5-star rating is the highest designation possible under the CMS rating system.
Health

Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

Interior Health has evacuated 45 additional care home residents from 100 Mile House Friday, bringing to 90 the number of long-term care and 29 assisted living residents who have been “proactively evacuated” with support staff to neighbouring communities. The 100 Mile District General Hospital is not evacuated at this time,...
Music

Why it is Important to ‘Check in with Source’

Standing on the threshold of a post-COVID world feels like an opportunity to evaluate the past and make choices for the future. In such transition times, our small-self is asked to align with a big-self perspective. This is when it makes sense to listen to a resource that comes from way beyond and resonates deep within. I call this “checking in with source.”
Kids

Build Connections to Children With Asthma

Include pediatric patients in demonstrations and discussions to improve outcomes. Most asthma presents in childhood. In 2015, the CDC found that pediatric asthma’s overall prevalence in the United States was 8.4% and was approximately 10% among school-aged children and adolescents aged 6 to 19 years.1 Asthma often causes them to miss school or extracurricular activities and creates a burden for parents who must miss work when their children are having breathing difficulties.2,3 Over the long term, 75% of children with asthma may accumulate abnormal lung growth patterns and irreversible airflow obstruction that follow them into adulthood. That impaired lung function can also alter their response to treatment.1 For approximately 60% of children with asthma, medication, primarily in the form of inhalers, can control the condition. For the rest, stepped-up care is needed.4,5 Pharmacists can find teachable moments to help children help themselves.
Presque Isle, ME

Local dentist to lead state dental board

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Dr. Norma Desjardins, who practices in Presque Isle, is the new president-elect of the Maine Dental Association Board of Directors following the organization’s annual business meeting in June. For the first time in the MDA’s history, which spans more than 150 years, all three executive positions...

