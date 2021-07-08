Cancel
Officials: Florida man discovers winning Powerball ticket while cleaning home

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox13news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is a million dollars richer after discovering a winning Powerball ticket while cleaning his home, officials said. The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday that Kenneth Morgan, 54, from Jacksonville claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on April 17, 2021. They said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

