Farm worker shortage drives change in agricultural industry

Governor Tony Evers has announced that $130-million dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds will be used to help address the state’s worker shortage problem and assist unemployed people searching for a job. The bulk of the money will go towards a workforce innovation program to develop solutions to workforce challenges the state faced after the COVID-19 pandemic. Other money will go to a worker advancement initiative that will offer about unemployed people skills training with local employers. Funds will also go to a program providing workforce career coaches to help people find jobs. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in May was 3.9%, down from the high of 14.1% in April 2020 as the pandemic forced closures of businesses across the state.