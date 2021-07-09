Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotland County, NC

BOE retreat to be held on Sunday

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 9 days ago

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet Sunday for its annual retreat.

The board won’t be meeting on Monday, instead meeting from 1 to 5 p.m. at Scotland High to discuss the upcoming school year and the future of Scotland County Schools.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the media center at Scotland High. The meeting will not be live-streamed on social media.

The Board of Education will hold a separate meeting on Wednesday, July 14, with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. at the Honeycutt Center in Laurinburg to discuss mediation over the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

The call for mediation came after the county commissioners voted to approve its $46.065 million fiscal year budget — but the decision cut the school system’s funds from a previously agreed on $10.044 million to a lower number of $9.85 million. The cut came as a shock to many on the school board as the board had felt like it was agreed upon during a Liaison Committee meeting with several county commissioners that the school would be getting the $10.044.

This cut concerned the school board because it would mean more, unexpected cuts would have to be done in the district, primarily around teacher pay and benefits.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Scotland County, NC
Education
Laurinburg, NC
Education
Laurinburg, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Mediation#Fiscal Year#Scotland High#The Board Of Education#Liaison Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Filing deadline extended for East Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — On what was supposed to be the final day to file for the upcoming minicipal electrions, the Scotland County Board of Elections held ann emergency meeting Friday and extending the filing deadline to Friday, July 23, at noon — but only for one town. The extension became necessary...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

$575,000 county debt surfaces again

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners recently discussed the future of the former IEJ School in Laurinburg, and that conversation morphed into other areas of concern. Commissioner Clarence McPhatter expressed his disappointment in his fellow board members after many of them showed hesitation on taking ownership of the...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

City council to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg City Council will have its first meeting open to the public in more than a year. The council will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Citry Council chambers. It is asked for those who have not been fully vaccninated to wear a mask in the building during the meeting.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Two file Tuesday for Wagram board

LAURINBURG — Two individuals filed their paperwork on Tuesday to become candidates for office in the upcoming municipal elections. Lori Reynolds filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners, and Robert McLaughlin also filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners. Reynolds and McLaughlin join seven...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… at work along Johns Road in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

CORRECTION

In the Wednesday story on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, it was incorrectly stated that Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson nominated himself for chairman. In fact, it was Commissioner Clarence McPhatter who made the nomination. Also, the vote for the next new board chair will be held in December,...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Board of Elections is quiet on Monday

LAURINBURG —Nobody visited the Scotland County Board of Elections on Monday to file their candidacy for the upcoming municipal elections in East Laurinburg, Wagram. Gibson or Maxton. Potential candidates have only until Friday at noon to file their paperwork and fee to run for office. Through the first six days...
Robeson County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — The pursuit of about $89 million through an appeals process with the Federal Emergency Management Agency was approved Tuesday by the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education. Board attorney Grady Hunt said outgoing Board Chairman Craig Lowry helped forge the decision to retain the Baker Donelson...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Walters elected to NCDDA board

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg’s Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters has been elected as the southeast regional director of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association. The NCDDA is a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and advocacy for economic growth and development in North Carolina’s downtowns. The organization is led by a...
Pembroke, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

PEMBROKE — Tribal Councilman Terry Hunt was honored Thursday for his 28 years of service in the U.S. Army and National Guard during the Lumbee Tribal Council meeting. Before sharing his personal experiences of serving beside Hunt, Col. Michael Marciniak, director of Strategic Plans and Policies for the National Guard, presented him with the North Carolina Association Certificate and the Old North State Award.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Pierce votes against new energy bill

RALEIUGH — On Thursday, in a vote that took place after midnight, the North Carolina House passed HB 951. Titled “The Modernize Energy Generation Bill,” this bill has several provisions which call for the retirement of several coal burning power plants, increases our energy portfolio, and limits the authority of the NC Utilities Commission.
Moore County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Couple establishes teaching scholarship at UNCP

PEMBROKE – As a former classroom teacher, Judy Corso dedicated her career to molding young minds, enriching students’ lives and giving them skills they need to succeed. Her impact can be seen in the lives of countless Moore County elementary school students over her 25 years as an educator before retiring four years ago.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

BOE discusses its 5-year plan … with a theme

LAURINBURG — During Sunday afternoon’s Board of Education Retreat, the board got to hear from the executive cabinet about the goals for each department with the five-year plan. Chief Academic Officer Sandra Noel spoke to the board about what the curriculum and instruction department would be doing to reach the...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at cvince[email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. July 15. — Richmond Community College will host a Financial Aid Day...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Exchange offering a free newsletter

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange has recently released a comprehensive newsletter highlighting the people, events and activities that affect the lives of our readership. “This newsletter will arrive directly in your email’s inbox three times a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “It will also be a terrific going-away gift to the college-bound students, so they can keep up with their hometown news.”
PoliticsPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Board members sworn in

New and reappointed members of the Robeson Community College Board of Trustees were sworn in Monday. Courtney Jacobs, executive assistant to the president and a registered notary public for the State of North Carolina, administered the oath of office to three trustees. They were: Shirley Stockton, RCC board chair, who is beginning her fifth full term as a trustee; Morgan Jones, a returning member of the trustees, will begin her second term; and Thad Davis, who completed the unexpired term of the late Raymond Cummings. He has been reappointed and will begin his first full term as a trustee.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Whitlock files for Gibson board

LAURINBURG — Marjorie Whitlock became the latest candidate to file for the upcoming municipal elections. Whitlock submitted her paperwork on Friday at the Scotland County Board of Elections to run for the town of Gibson Board of Commissioners. She is the seventh candidate to file for municipal seats in Scotland...
Public HealthPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Hooks retires after four years of storms, riots, and a pandemic

RALEIGH — Erik Hooks has announced his retirement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet, ending a long career in state public safety. Hooks, secretary of the state Department of Public Safety, has served in the role since the beginning of Cooper’s first term. He helped oversee North Carolina’s response to hurricanes, violence in understaffed prisons, mob teardowns of Confederate statues on public property, last summer’s riots and protests, and the COVID pandemic.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County woman missing since Saturday

LAURINBURG — Crystal Norton DiMattia, 38, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday. According to her mother Linda A. Norton’s Facebook page, DiMattia was supposed to pick Norton’s granddaughter up that day. A missing person report has been filed with polioce. “She is 5’11” and around 225 to...
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Who’s defunding law enforcement in the state now?

North Carolina Republicans, like their brethren across the country, love to frame themselves as protectors of law and order. They especially love to mischaracterize progressive attempts at policing reform as calamitous cuts to police departments. But in our state, there’s one party that’s been dangerously shorting the criminal justice system...

Comments / 0

Community Policy