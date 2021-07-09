BOE retreat to be held on Sunday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet Sunday for its annual retreat.

The board won’t be meeting on Monday, instead meeting from 1 to 5 p.m. at Scotland High to discuss the upcoming school year and the future of Scotland County Schools.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the media center at Scotland High. The meeting will not be live-streamed on social media.

The Board of Education will hold a separate meeting on Wednesday, July 14, with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. at the Honeycutt Center in Laurinburg to discuss mediation over the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

The call for mediation came after the county commissioners voted to approve its $46.065 million fiscal year budget — but the decision cut the school system’s funds from a previously agreed on $10.044 million to a lower number of $9.85 million. The cut came as a shock to many on the school board as the board had felt like it was agreed upon during a Liaison Committee meeting with several county commissioners that the school would be getting the $10.044.

This cut concerned the school board because it would mean more, unexpected cuts would have to be done in the district, primarily around teacher pay and benefits.