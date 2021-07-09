Cancel
Wisconsin State

ND Woman Nabbed Doing 137 MPH in Wisconsin

 9 days ago

(La Crosse, WI) -- A North Dakota woman is looking at charges for hitting 137 miles-per-hour as she tried to speed away from the police near La Crosse back in April. An officer in the town of Campbell initially clocked Amy Torres driving 119 miles-per-hour along I-90. When he tried to pull her over, she sped-up to 137. Police say Torres ran out of gas on the bridge over the Mississippi River. She told police she was scared and lost. Torres is facing charges for the chase and tickets for the speeding. She's also facing misdemeanor drug possession charges.

