Tropical Storm Elsa Soaking the East Coast

(New York, NY) -- About 50-million people are bracing for more possible flash floods today from Tropical Storm Elsa. It's soaking all major cities along the East Coast as it moves over the Tri-State area. New Jersey already had tornado warnings and Connecticut is preparing for mass power outages. But the storm is expected to hit New York the hardest, where rain is causing airport and subway delays. It'll then head to Boston before moving back out to sea.