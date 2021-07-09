Cancel
Public Safety

Lancaster County House Explosion Ruled Murder-Suicide

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
House on fire following an explosion in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Londonderry Twp FD

A couple in Mount Joy Township died in an apparent murder-suicide that ended with their home exploding, according to Northwest Regional police.

The couple was found dead in their after a home explosion in the 100 block of Waldheim Road in Mount Joy Township June 1, just before 6 p.m.

David Preston, 63, and his wife Victoria Preston, 60 were identified as the victims several days later, as Daily Voice previously reported.

David Preston was responsible for his wife's medication and police believe he increased the amounts of several medications--including fentanyl-- to toxic levels resulting in her death prior to the explosion.

David then self-immolated-- using an accelerant to ignite himself and his home.

He died in the fire.

No additional information has been released.

