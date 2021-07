Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets kept up their winning ways with a 13-8 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Albert Almora Jr., Travis Blankenhorn, and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to help the Mets secure their third-straight series win. Syracuse has now won eight of its last ten games and has come out on top in four of the first five games of the seven-game set against the Red Wings.