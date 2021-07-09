How a professional dungeon master keeps his games fun

With D&D Live 2021 kicking off today, the crew at Dungeons & Dragons have revealed multiple items coming out in 2021. The big four reveals that came out of today's news were more info on The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new dice and accessories set that will be made for that book, and another new sourcebook added to the mix as we're getting Fizban's Treasury Of Dragons! We have more info on all of them below for you to check out as there will be more detailed info taking place throughout today's stream on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 12pm PT today!