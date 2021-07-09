Premiere: Texas Producer Sines Merges Latin And UK Club Influences On Bassy “Never Not”

Lake Night, an electronic producer based between Tokyo and London, has been piecing together the ideas that would become his debut album for some time now. Inspired by the contrasting cultures of the two cities he bounces between, he’s been working on the so-far-untitled collection for at least three years. Sadly, the initial spark of the album came from his father’s passing, which inspired him to up sticks for a voyage through Asia to work on a collection of music that would help him reflect and process his grief.