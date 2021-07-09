Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Premiere: Texas Producer Sines Merges Latin And UK Club Influences On Bassy “Never Not”

By James Keith
Complex
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSines, a producer hailing all the way from Houston, Texas, has made no secret of his appreciation for UK club music, particularly the darker, bassier end of the spectrum. He’s been mixing it into his productions and DJ sets for a little while now and with his new album, El Amor Es Eterno, just around the corner, we’ve got another potent taste of that with his new single, “Never Not”.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Music#Latin#Sines#Uk#The Producer#Dj#El Amor Es Eterno#Majia#Amor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: Ray Volpe releases sanctifying melodic bass single ‘Never Be Alone’

Ray Volpe further stakes his sonic flag in melodic dubstep terrain with “Never Be Alone,” his follow-up his six-track Mixed Feelings EP, issued via Subsidia Records in June. “Never Be Alone,” which initially surfaced all the way back in November of 2020 when Volpe shared a preview of the track to his Twitter page, walks out as a sweet-toned bass record that’s entirely written, produced, and sung by Volpe himself. Having made its live debut during his guest appearance for Jason Ross’ ATLAS series on Insomniac TV in April, the original has emphatically remained one of Volpe’s most sought-after IDs and also arrives on the heels of his Webster Hall show announcement for September 17.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Club Winston ‘Soft Half’

London’s Club Winston has two new releases out this month on his own UKGEORGE imprint: a remix package featuring D.Tiffany, Tim Reaper, Jabes and Ketatonic Silentio, and four-track solo EP. Both releases are set to land on 30th July, and can be found on his Bandcamp here and here. Winston’s...
Musicthis song is sick

UK Producer Mazoulew Uplifts with Glistening Melodic House Track “Ditto”

Mazoulew is a producer from London who makes airy, ambient beats full of feel-good energy. If you’re a fan of Fakear or Petit Biscuit, this guy’s music is right up your auditory alley. He’s putting out the EP Movements in October, but giving fans an early listen to what he’s been hard at work on with its debut single. “Ditto” was released last week, and it’s a beautiful melodic house track.
MoviesA.V. Club

Virtually produced pandemic movie Zero Contact set to premiere on new NFT platform

Let’s all take a deep breath before diving into this one. Zero Contact—the film that was entirely virtually produced during the height of the pandemic and stars Anthony Hopkins (The Silence Of The Lambs)—will make its premiere on the NFT platform Vuele. While Zero Contact is not the first film to premiere on a cryptocurrency platform (independent film Lotawana marked that milestone earlier this year), it joins more yawn-worthy films’ attempts to build anticipation through the sale of NFTs.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Lake Night Shares Brooding Club Hymn “Bound” f/ Late Akron/Family Musician Miles Cooper Seaton

Lake Night, an electronic producer based between Tokyo and London, has been piecing together the ideas that would become his debut album for some time now. Inspired by the contrasting cultures of the two cities he bounces between, he’s been working on the so-far-untitled collection for at least three years. Sadly, the initial spark of the album came from his father’s passing, which inspired him to up sticks for a voyage through Asia to work on a collection of music that would help him reflect and process his grief.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Hate Club Debuts New Single “Portland”

Albany NY emo outfit Hate Club is making their full-length debut later this summer with Tightly Wound, the band’s follow-up to their 2019 EP, A Clear Mistake. Landing in a similarly cathartic lane as fellow emo and indie rock contemporaries like Nervous Dater, the band introduced the record with their first single, “Eat More,” and are now back with their second, “Portland,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Listen to RetcH & V Don’s Newest Single “Devil on My Back” f/ Dave East

RetcH and V Don are perfect for each other. One has sinister raps while the other provides the sinister sounds. This time they tapped Harlem’s Dave East to join in on the mayhem for “Devil on My Back.” RetcH and Dave paint nefarious pictures as they take us into a world of choppin’ grams and dealing with the spoils and pitfalls that come with that lifestyle.
Musicedmsauce.com

Giuseppe Ottaviani & Lucid Blue Drop Euphoric Vocal Trance Anthem, “Be The Angel”

Ladies and Gentlemen: summer’s mainliner has arrived! Returning to show that last year’s ‘I Believe’ was no chance chart-scaling hit-‘n’-run, Giuseppe Ottaviani reteams with the UK’s Lucid Blue for ‘Be The Angel’. Together with the Bristol-based electronic music quartet (comprising of Amber Anderson, Robert Myatt, Christian Zechner & Shawn Davis), the Italian’s studio summoned another epically fine slice of vocal trance power.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Latin Girl Group Bella Dose Debut New 'SHE' Music Video - Exclusive Premiere!

Rising girl group Bella Dose just released their new song “SHE” and we have the exclusive music video premiere right here!. The Latin, bilingual group consists of Jennifer Hernandez, Brianna Leah, Melany Rivera and Thais Rodriguez, and originated in Miami, Fla. Their new single “SHE” talks about anxiety and mental...
MusicPosted by
The Press

LiveXLive's React Presents' SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL (SAMF) AUTUMN EQUINOX Announces Daily Lineup Featuring Martin Garrix And Excision And Single-Day Tickets On-Sale

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- React Presents, a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, revealed today the daily lineup for the AUTUMN EQUINOX addition of its SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL ("SAMF") taking place at Addams/Medill Park in Chicago, IL on October 2-3, 2021. Single-day tickets go on-sale today, Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 am CT exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com.
MusicComplex

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize Short List Is Here

The Polaris Music Prize has revealed its 2021 short list, featuring the best Canadian albums of the last year. And the list is stacked. The selection comes following the long list unveiled last month. A jury of Canadian journalists, broadcasters, and bloggers narrowed the list of 40 down to 10. The short list includes TOBi’s ELEMENTS Vol. 1 and The OBGMs’ The Ends, both of which cracked Complex Canada’s list of the Best Canadian Albums of 2020. Other notable albums that made the cut were Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World, DijahSB’s Head Above The Waters, and Mustafa’s When Smoke Rises.
Musicdjmag.com

Paul Kalkbrenner shares new single and video, ‘Si Soy Fuego’: Watch

Paul Kalkbrenner has shared a new single and music video. The German artist, who shared a new remix of NTO's 'Invisible' in April this year, has dropped a new track titled 'Si Soy Fuego', alongside a music video filmed at the 20th anniversary edition of Serbia's EXIT Festival last weekend.
TV Seriescheddar.com

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Premieres July 15 on Netflix

The wait is over, season 2 of Netflix's coming of age romantic comedy 'Never Have I Ever' is dropping this Thursday. The show is about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, created by actress and producer Mindy Kaling. Season 2 follows the character, Devi as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home. She's also caught in a love triangle with two guys, including her academic nemesis, Ben. Actor Jaren Lewison plays Ben and joins us to talk about the new season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy