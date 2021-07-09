Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer Is Working On A COVID Booster, But The CDC Says It’s Not Needed

By Christina Marfice
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pfizer plans to seek emergency authorization for a COVID booster shot in August. America is fully reopening, despite lagging vaccination rates. But as people crowd back together and ditch their masks, concerning new variants of the coronavirus, like the Delta strain that was first identified in India, are spreading — and fast. Though protection from the vaccines administered in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — still appears to be strong, even against variants, we’ve always known there was a possibility that we’d all need booster shots to keep the pandemic at bay. Now, Pfizer says it’s seeing evidence that the immunity its vaccine offers to people is beginning to weaken, and says it’s already working on a booster shot.

www.scarymommy.com

Comments / 0

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pfizer Inc#Covid#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer Biontech#Bnt162b2#Americans#Cdc#Nih#Cdcgov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtrust.org

U.S. administers 337.74 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 337,740,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 337,239,448 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday. The agency said...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Updated Recommendations From the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for Use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine After Reports of Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Among Vaccine Recipients

Jessica R. MacNeil, MPH; John R. Su, MD, PhD; Karen R. Broder, MD; Alice Y. Guh, MD; Julia W. Gargano, PhD; Megan Wallace, DrPH; Stephen C. Hadler, MD; Heather M. Scobie, PhD; Amy E. Blain, MPH; Danielle Moulia, MPH; Matthew F. Daley, MD; Veronica V. McNally, JD; José R. Romero, MD; H. Keipp Talbot, MD; Grace M. Lee, MD; Beth P. Bell, MD; Sara E. Oliver, MD.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
Medical & BiotechIndiana Gazette

New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK'd

U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after OK’ing an improved version of rival Pfizer’s shot. Both new shots offer better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections, as well as garden-variety ear and sinus infections. Merck said Friday...
Medical & Biotechswfinstitute.org

Pfizer COVID Shot Gets Priority Review

Pharma giant Pfizer Inc. disclosed that its COVID-19 mRNA shot was granted priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD), some 85 million people have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose shot regimen. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE said in a statement Friday that the FDA plans to decide whether to approve the shot for use in people 16 and older by January 2022. The Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (INN: tozinameran) is sold under the brand name Comirnaty and it is an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for US Adults

The prophylaxis showed non-inferiority across shared serotypes with an available 13-valent vaccine in its indication-supporting data. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (VAXNEUVANCE) for the active-immunization prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (IPD) among adults ≥18 years old. The indication, granted...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval Of VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) For The Prevention Of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease In Adults 18 Years And Older Caused By 15 Serotypes

(MRK) - Get Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VAXNEUVANCE ™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) (pronounced VAKS-noo-vans) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older. The approval follows the FDA's Priority Review of Merck's application. VAXNEUVANCE is contraindicated for individuals with a history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of VAXNEUVANCE or to diphtheria toxoid; see additional Select Safety Information below.
Industrybostonnews.net

Flu Vaccine Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Pfizer, Sanofi-Pasteur, CSL, Novartis

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Flu Vaccine Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Pfizer, Sanofi-pasteur, Tianyuan Bio, Hualan Bio, Siobp, Tiantan Bio, GSK, Changchun Bio, CSL, Abbott, Sinovac, Novartis, CS Vaccine & Alephbio etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Flu Vaccine for the foreseeable future.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...
KidsPosted by
SELF

COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Could Be Available This Winter, FDA Official Says

There's good news on the horizon for parents of unvaccinated kids: Regulators anticipate that COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 will be available in a matter of months—potentially before the end of the year. This week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said that COVID-19 vaccines could be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in children younger than 12 by early to mid-winter, NBC News reports.
Pharmaceuticalskiowacountypress.net

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently - and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July 2021, the delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy