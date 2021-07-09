Pfizer Is Working On A COVID Booster, But The CDC Says It’s Not Needed

Pfizer plans to seek emergency authorization for a COVID booster shot in August. America is fully reopening, despite lagging vaccination rates. But as people crowd back together and ditch their masks, concerning new variants of the coronavirus, like the Delta strain that was first identified in India, are spreading — and fast. Though protection from the vaccines administered in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — still appears to be strong, even against variants, we’ve always known there was a possibility that we’d all need booster shots to keep the pandemic at bay. Now, Pfizer says it’s seeing evidence that the immunity its vaccine offers to people is beginning to weaken, and says it’s already working on a booster shot.