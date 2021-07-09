Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How to Make Whipped Lemonade, the Summery Bev Taking TikTok by Storm

By Taryn Pire
purewow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s official drink is no doubt lemonade. It’s bright, refreshing and strikes just the right balance between sweet and sour. (Plus, it pairs pretty darn well with all the grilled delicacies of the season.) Thanks to TikTok, there’s a new rendition of the classic bev that’s on our to-drink list: whipped lemonade. Luckily, the frothy, light-as-air concoction is a breeze to make since you only need three ingredients and about five minutes to whip it up.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Bev#Whipped Cream#Food Drink#Kool Aid#Country Time#Goldenxclouds#Insta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

How to Freeze and Store Strawberries

In-season strawberries are fragrant, red, juicy and sweet; they're amazing eaten out of hand and the cornerstone of favorites such as strawberry shortcake and strawberries and cream. But for as much as we love strawberries, there's no denying that they aren't the hardiest fruits out there. Even if you're super careful about keeping them mold-free, at best, they'll last a week, and often will turn days before then. If you're stuck with a pint or more of fresh berries you can't finish in such a short time, though, you're in luck: You can absolutely freeze them.
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

These vintage strawberry squares are the perfect 4th of July dessert

Throughout her childhood summers, Amelia Shannon-Reasoner remembers her grandmother serving chilled strawberry squares for dessert at family gatherings. "These squares made their appearance when the whole family was coming over to eat," Shannon-Reasoner told me. "They were for serving a crowd." But after her grandmother's passing, Shannon-Reasoner realized lots of...
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

How to Make Prettier Ice Cubes

When summertime weather rolls around, there's nothing better than a refreshing glass of lemonade or a sparkling cocktail to beat the heat. But if you're simply chilling out these beverages with run-of-the-mill ice cubes, you may be missing an opportunity to add a dash of elegance to your drinks. Learn how to make prettier, and more impressive, ice cubes for your next social gathering:
RecipesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Week of Meals: Food stylist and photographer Danielle Campbell’s recipes

This is the fourth installment in our Week of Meals series, which gives you five weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning and strategizing built in. Each meal makes four servings, comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes and requires 10 or fewer ingredients (not counting cooking oil, salt and pepper or water). The groceries for all five meals can be bought from a single grocery store and in a single shopping trip and will cost less than $100 total.
DrinksLifehacker

Use Kombucha to Make a Summery 'Negroni'

Thanks to a very detailed and helpful explainer that was recently published on this very site, I have started brewing my own kombucha. As a former brewer of beer, I have to say that brewing ‘booch is a much easier, more relaxed endeavor, and the end product does not make me sneeze. (Beer started making me sneeze in my late 20s. No idea why!)
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Lizzo's Vegan Take on Ricotta Toast Is Blowing Up TikTok

We all love avocado toast, but everyone’s favorite pop star, Lizzo, has introduced us to our new favorite vegan-friendly toast snack, Lizzo’s Ricotta Toast, in her latest run at being TikTok Chef Lizzo. In 2016 Lizzo went vegan for health reasons and has stuck to the lifestyle after doing research...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Record-Journal

As seen on TikTok: Summer pasta salad

Check out the full video on this simple pasta salad recipe on the Record-Journal TikTok account – @rjfoodanddrink. With over 58k views, this recipe is a popular summer dish!. Brown rice elbow pasta (or any pasta you want!) Italian dressing/vinaigrette. Salt and pepper to taste. Steps:. 1.Cook pasta and drain...
RecipesThe Spokesman-Review

This broccoli and bacon salad is creamy, salty, nutty and made for summer days

When you were a child, were you one of those little ones who only ate your vegetables with glee when they were served au gratin – smothered in cream and cheese?. This crunchy, creamy broccoli salad made me feel like that kid again. We happily ate it as a main dish on a warm evening because each forkful delivered the raw broccoli, yes, but with lots of goodies along for the ride.
Recipes929nin.com

Crispy Vegan Pasta Chips That Are Trending on TikTok

There's a reason why recipes go viral on TikTok: they're easy, fun to make, and delicious. These "pasta chips" live up to the hype. The trick here is turning cooked pasta noodles into crunchy 'chips' in an air fryer or a pan and then seasoning them with cheesy, garlic and spices and dipping them (like a chip) into a creamy sauce. Influencers and food bloggers are showing us how to upgrade our pasta habit with this easy, quick, delicious recipe that takes less than thirty minutes to make and one second to know that this recipe is a winner.
Recipesfourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Foodie Friday – Gooey Butter Cake

PREHEAT OVEN TO 350 DEGREES F. MIX CAKE MIX, MELTED BUTTER, 1 TEASPOON VANILLA, AND 2 EGGS WITH A SPOON. PAT INTO A 9X13-INCH PAN. MIX CREAM CHEESE, REMAINING 2 EGGS, AND REMAINING 1 TEASPOON VANILLA WITH AN ELECTRIC MIXER. SLOWLY BEAT IN CONFECTIONER’S SUGAR. POUR OVER CAKE LAYER. STEP...
Food & DrinksPosted by
CNN

Tomatoes are the perfect no-cook food for a heat wave

(CNN) — It's hard to deny that tomatoes are the ideal summer food -- and that's saying a lot in a season where so much produce is at its peak. But when a heat wave strikes, as one has throughout much of the United States over the past few weeks, the tomato really proves its worth.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Frozen Peach Homemade Lemonade

Summer is here, and I am always craving cool, refreshing, fruit filled beverages for by the pool, or while we are BBQing in the backyard. Texas summers are HOT and slushy drinks are such a treat on the warmest days. Different Combinations for Fruit Slushy Drinks. You can get as...
Recipesjillianharris.com

This Gluten-Free Pretty Peach Tart Recipe Was Made For Summer!

Hi everyone! It’s Bailey here from Basics with Bails with another delicious recipe! It’s finally starting to feel like summertime!! What better way to celebrate than with a Pretty Peach Tart, right?. In my previous Okanagan Cherry Vanilla Overnight Oats blog post (if you haven’t checked it out, you definitely...
RecipesWashington Post

Cherry clafoutis is the casual dessert of the summer

Cherry clafoutis is a simple peasant dessert from the Limousin region in France. It features the stone fruit baked in a dish with a flour-thickened custard batter. The plump, juicy cherries are suspended throughout the batter and a sprinkling of sugar on top produces a delicate, crackly crust. It’s my...
Recipespurewow.com

33 Plum Recipes to Make While the Summer Stone Fruit Is In Season

Every year, we wait patiently for the day that plums make their glorious debut at the farmers market. A warm-weather treat, they’re sweet, tart, juicy, mouth-puckering and just begging to be made into sweet and savory dishes alike. (That is, when you’re not packing them for a day trip to the beach.) From a glistening upside-down cake to a tart, juicy caprese with basil vinaigrette, here are 33 plum recipes to make the most of the season.
Recipessouthfloridaweekend.com

Put a twist on your summer lemonade with these 3 recipes

Nobody wants to be outside on a hot day without a refreshing drink in their hand. Luckily, Flavorman has three new recipes that will keep you cool this summer. 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from about 8 limes) 2 bottles ginger beer. Fresh basil, for garnish. Instructions:. Combine basil leaves...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Homemade Whole Wheat Bread

Homemade whole wheat bread is something all bakers should be able to make. This recipe is straightforward and simple enough for even new bakers to experiment with. Whole wheat flour (or a combination of whole wheat and white, or even spelt) is given the chance to shine in this tender loaf.
Food & Drinksmymalonetelegram.com

Tomato bruschetta is a great low calorie topping

Bruschetta is a simple to make yet delicious topping for whole grain bread or crackers. When preparing the tomato bruschetta, you can use a variety of ingredients that are fresh, dried, or even in a powder form. The topping is low calorie and helps you reach the goal of increasing your fruits and veggies throughout the day. For more information about healthy snacks or nutrition related workshops, call or text SNAP-Ed NY’s hotline at (518) 481-3367!

Comments / 2

Community Policy