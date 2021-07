Feeling that your yard is just a little too basic? You aren’t alone. "No matter what the size outdoor space, whether it’s a small balcony, a patio or a grand Gold Coast estate, people are treating their outdoors as a room and they want to zhush it up," says Karen Musgrave, the marketing coordinator at Hicks Nurseries in Westbury. "Over the past year and a half, people took stock in how much fun and happiness you can have at home while staying safe, and realized that you don’t have to go out to have a good time."