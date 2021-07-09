New Union Vote At General Motors Silao Plant In Mexico Set For August 20
Union workers at the General Motors Silao plant in Mexico will vote on a new contract on August 20, according to a new report from Reuters. The ratification vote was originally held back in April, with workers voting to keep their current contract with the Confederation of Mexican Workers, or CTM union. However, Mexican officials later raised concerns over apparent voting “irregularities,” including evidence of destroyed ballots. The United States then asked Mexico to review the vote over potential United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement violations.gmauthority.com
Comments / 0