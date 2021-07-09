Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 02:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Muskogee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. A gauge in downtown Muskogee has measured 3.2" of rain with 1.3 inches of that coming in 10 mins. This has likely lead to or will lead to flash flooding in Muskogee shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Muskogee FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED