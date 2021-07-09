Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘A Chiara’: Jonas Carpignano’s Completes His Calabrian Trilogy On An Unexpected, But High Note [Review]

By Charles Bramesco
theplaylist.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Jonas Carpignano makes a movie, first, he must find it. His last two features integrated themselves into the terrain of a distinctly modern Italy and imposed a loose narrative on the real-world subcultures based there, with 2015’s “Mediterranea” joining a group of African refugees and 2017’s “A Ciambra” extending that same observant attention to a Romani enclave settled in Calabria. He collaborates with nonprofessional actors and eschews strict scripting, advising them on the particulars of their character and allowing them to be guided by the authentic circumstances and dynamics setting the scene. More than simply using this reality, he’s allegiant to it, introducing strokes of fiction only to portray these insular communities with more faithful dramatic accuracy. If the rising tide of Chloé Zhao lifts all boats, his technique may now meet with gamer Stateside audiences once his latest Cannes sidebar selection makes it to theaters.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Carpignano
Person
Monica Bellucci
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calabrian#Cannes#Mediterranea#African#Romani#Chlo#Famiglia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

Noomi Rapace Leads a Creepy Icelandic Thriller in First Trailer for A24's 'Lamb'

Indie darling A24 announced it will be the U.S. distributor of Lamb, a new horror film that just got an international teaser trailer before premiering at 2021’s Cannes Film Festival. The debut feature from Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson is part of “Un Certain Regard”, a competitive sidebar at Cannes dedicated to films that have a non-traditional story to tell.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“Scales” – Ascending and descending [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Scales,” the ambitious film by writer/director Shahad Ameen, attempts to create an ancient fable as a metaphor for female empowerment. Filmed in black and white by cinematographer João Ribeiro, Ameen creates a dystopian society centered within the Mesopotamian region of ancient Babylonia whose very existence is at the whim of the sea goddesses ruling the waters where fishing provides the meager means by which this tiny village survives. But the goddess (it’s unclear whether it’s one or several) demands a high price—human sacrifice, more specifically the first born daughters. Ceremonially, those female babies are cast into the sea as offerings to the mermaid goddess.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hit The Road’: Panah Panahi’s Directorial Debut Is Thrilling Cinema & A Breath Of Fresh Air [Cannes Review]

It would be disingenuous not to begin this review by mentioning that, yes, Panah Panahi is indeed related to the titan of Iranian cinema, Jafar Panahi. Panah is the acclaimed filmmaker’s son, and besides going to film school, he has also worked on his father’s films, most recently co-editing his latest feature, “3 Faces.” The most cynical among us may not be surprised to learn that the opening sequence of his feature debut “Hit the Road,” playing in Directors’ Fortnight, alone contains more thrilling cinema than most other films at this year’s Festival de Cannes put together. But a new effortless, clear-eyed talent is always worth celebrating.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Annette’ Review: Leos Carax’s occasionally unwieldy rock opera gleefully leans into camp [Cannes Review]

“Fame is like a flame,” Adam Driver’s Henry McHenry says wistfully in his stand-up routine, before a rapt audience. “Glorious, superfluous…” It’s the thesis of Annette, the campy rock opera whose characters never find a healthy balance with their fame. The statement is part-ironic, part-truthful, much like the film itself, directed by Leos Carax and soundtracked by Sparks (Ron and Russell Mael), opening this year’s long-awaited Cannes Film Festival. You can sense the film straining against its puppet-strings: It never quite wants to dance with wild abandon, nor does it want to fully commit to seriousness. The final product is a free-wheeling, often self-indulgent musical joyride whose audacity is admirable, even when it oversteps into unwieldiness.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

What do fans of Sylvan Esso dance house remixes and Bob Dylan have in common? Almost nothing, you’d imagine, and you’d probably be right. But in Clio Barnard’s sweet, unlikely romance “Ali & Ava,” which premiered as part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight program, the two titular characters—both from opposite musical camps—learn to find common ground in each other’s preferences and more, to share in each other’s lives. The film is a moving yet realistic exploration of a relationship across a cultural and class divide in northern England, and the film smartly skirts playing into the stereotypes of the region. However, Barnard can’t quite avoid the tropes of more conventional romantic fare, which don’t feel like pitfalls until the film’s predictable and tidy last act.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ahed’s Knee’: A Searing Autobiographical Takedown Of Corrupt Government [Cannes Review]

There is so much noise in Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee” (“Ha’berech”): from the whitewash of the opening frames, which roar into a revving motorcycle engine, to an unexpected Vanessa Paradis needle drop, to the strange host of anatomical noises as Y (the choreographer Avshalom Pollack, very much in control of his physicality) breathes heavily and pads across the floors of his rented apartment in Arava, the desert where he’s screening his new film. When it comes to bodily noises, the dialed-up sonic awareness translates as a repressed sexual tension—that’s part of it too, of course, as Lapid introduces Y to Yahalom (Nur Fibak), the young bureaucrat who curates art on behalf of the minister, whose charm is a convenient front for her complicity.
UEFAtheplaylist.net

‘Evolution’: Kornel Mundruczó’s Drama Is A Misguided Tale Of A Gifted Refuge With Powers [Cannes Review]

One should perhaps not read too much into the fact that the press screening of Kornel Mundruczó‘s “Evolution” was timed to coincide with the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. But if playing it to an inevitably thinned-out crowd is hardly a mark of confidence, the lack of faith is sadly well-placed: Mundruczó’s return to the Cannes Competition lineup is just as messy as his 2017 entry, “Jupiter’s Moon,” confused and glib and at times in even more dubious taste than that story of a refugee gifted with inexplicable, messianic superpowers.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Lamb’: Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Tense, High-Concept Drama Offers Few Surprises [Cannes Review]

Those looking to enjoy “Lamb” from Icelandic director Valdimar Jóhannsson would do well not to learn anything about it beyond its admittedly intriguing premise before watching it — to enter the screening room like lambs to the slaughter, if you will. Playing in the Un Certain Regard section of this year’s Festival de Cannes, the film centers on a couple living on a remote sheep farm, where they one day discover an unusual newborn that they immediately decide to raise as their own. It isn’t difficult to guess what might be so strange about the “child,” though it does make for a striking image: at first, only the newborn’s head is visible, its human legs and left arm only casually uncovered later. The effect of that revelation then isn’t so much surprising as sobering, the unsettling confirmation of a nagging doubt.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Three Floors’: Nanni Moretti’s Latest Melodrama Is Misjudged & Unconvincing [Cannes Review]

Premiering in competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes, ’s wild melodrama “Three Floors” is based on a 2017 Israeli novel called “Shalosh Qomot” from writer Eshkol Nevo and begins with an undeniably tragic event. One dark night on a quiet street of Rome, a drunk driver runs over a lady crossing the road, narrowly avoids hitting a pregnant woman, then finally crashes into a building, landing straight into a family’s living room.
UEFAimdb.com

‘Evolution’: Kornel Mundruczó’s Drama Is A Misguided Three-Parter About The Legacy of the Holocaust [Cannes Review]

One should perhaps not read too much into the fact that the press screening of Kornel Mundruczó‘s “Evolution” was timed to coincide with the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. But if playing it to an inevitably thinned-out crowd is hardly a mark of confidence, the lack of faith is sadly well-placed: Mundruczó’s return to Cannes is just as messy as his 2017 Competition entry, “Jupiter’s Moon,” confused and glib and at times in even more dubious taste than that story of a refugee gifted with inexplicable, messianic superpowers.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Bergman Island’: Mia Hansen-Løve’s Breezy Relationship Auto-Fiction Is A Wisp Of A Film [Cannes Review]

There’s a lovely wind that blows across the island of Fårö, Ingmar Bergman‘s actual home for several years, and his spiritual home for several decades. Even in the summer, when Mia Hansen-Løve‘s “Bergman Island” is set, the breeze is constant, cool and a little salt-dampened, tousling Vicky Krieps’ hair, scudding through the tufts of scraggly dune-grass and sweeping majestically across the vast empty spaces where the point of this movie is supposed to be. With the best will in the world, which is the only will anyone who’s such a fan of “Eden” and “Things To Come” could possibly bring to a new Mia Hansen-Løve project, absolutely nothing of any consequence happens in the director’s first Cannes Competition title. And then it happens twice.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Year Of The Everlasting Storm’: Neon’s Anthology Film Features Auteurs Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, David Lowery & More [Cannes Review]

The Robert Bresson quote that opens the anthology film “Year of the Everlasting Storm” — “you don’t create by adding, but by taking away” — makes a tidy adage of the time-honored idea that deprivation breeds innovation. Just as the signees of the Dogme 95 Manifesto believed that restricting themselves along various formal guidelines would enforce a newfound authenticity in their work, the seven directors contributing to this omnibus operate under the premise that the obstructions of the COVID-19 era could be more boon than bane, compelling them to get crafty and dig deeper. For those in countries still in the throes of lockdown during production, that may just mean constraining the camera to the home; for those in areas that have turned a corner on the pandemic, the circumstances still lend themselves to small, stripped-down shoots. In either case, their output must necessarily reproduce the spirit of this unique moment in the respect that, all together now, every movie is a documentary of its own, making imbued with the ideology of its cultural context.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘La Traviata, My Brothers & I’ review: Yohan Manca’s winsome family drama is a winning debut feature [Cannes Review]

After a year off, Cannes has returned with a lineup that’s an embarrassment of riches, seemingly designed to make even the most jaded cinephile feel FOMO from afar. But with this comes a problem. With the press in attendance all vying for tickets to the several major auteur premieres taking place every day, the organic experience of discovering a new filmmaker buried deep in the lineup feels like an afterthought, films with no pre-festival buzz getting looked past, struggling to obtain the screening audience they need to become word of mouth sensations.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Deauville American Film Fest to Reteam With Cannes and Launch French Films Strand (EXCLUSIVE)

The Deauville American Film Festival is set to reteam with Cannes to showcase five movies that have played on the Croisette during its next edition and will launch a mini-strand dedicated to anticipated French movies. Cannes joined forces with Deauville last year following the cancellation of its physical edition due to the pandemic. The partnership allowed Deauville to host world premieres for nine movies that were part of the Cannes 2020 official selection, including Maiwenn’s “DNA” and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar’s “A Good Man.” The initiative was a big success for Deauville, and it also worked well for local distributors who were able to...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Vortex’: Cannes Review

Gaspar Noé’s last taboo is old age and dementia and an utterly sobering experience. Dir Gaspar Noé. France. 2021. 140 mins. Since the start of his career, Gaspar Noé has traded gleefully on a reputation as the malign hobgoblin of French cinema, delighting in giving viewers a disturbing time in films including I Stand Alone and Irreversible. But this time, it’s his hardcore fans who may be shocked. His new film Vortex, playing in the Cannes Premiere section, deals in taboo and horror, but not as you’d expect. The taboo addressed is one of the most unmentionable in cinema, and indeed in Western culture – old age. And the horror is one that hovers over us all – the possibility of dementia followed by death. The title Vortex might suggest a cult-chiller follow-up to Noé’s Enter The Void, but this is an utterly sober experience, troubling in a very new way for Noé. It’s his most mature film, an unabashedly and audaciously experimental work. Given its all-out grimness, prospects will ride on Noé’s auteur status, but it should be a major talking point at festivals.
Moviestheplaylist.net

A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine (Gabriel Merz Chammah, the grandson of Isabelle Huppert, no less) off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water. He tells Amine, who must be no older than 10-years-old, to bring the motorboat to shore as he will swim there on his own. On the beach lays Damien’s wife Leïla (Leïla Bekhti). She is immediately concerned when Amine arrives on the boat alone. As the sun falls increasingly in the sky she begins to pace on the beach searching the Ocean’s horizon for her husband. When he finally is spotted coming out of the water her body exhales in an immediate sense of relief. As we’ll soon discover, this sort of dangerous drama surrounding Damien is nothing new.

Comments / 0

Community Policy