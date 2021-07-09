Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on commodities boost, upbeat job data

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Updates prices, sectors)

July 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, as energy and mining stocks tracked stronger commodities, while government data showed the nation added more jobs than expected in June.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as crude prices gained for the second day on a decline in U.S. inventories, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6%.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.57 points, or 0.37%, at 20,135.78.

* However, the index is set to post a second consecutive week in red as investors remained on the sideline amid concerns that the economic recovery was losing steam.

* The nation added more jobs than expected in June, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, though all the gains were in part-time work, Statistics Canada data showed.

* The financials sector gained 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 178 issues were higher, while 45 issues declined for a 3.96-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 7.35 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was food company SunOpta Inc, which jumped 3.1% after brokerage BMO assumed coverage of the stock with “outperform” rating.

* Its gains were followed by Richelieu Hardware Ltd , which rose 3.0% after multiple brokerages raised the price target of the stock of the specialty hardware maker.

* Real estate investment trust WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust fell 2%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was finance firm ECN Capital Corp , down 1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia, Bombardier Inc, and Harte Gold Corp .

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 15 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 13.91 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics Canada#S P#Tsx#Sunopta Inc#Bmo#Richelieu Hardware Ltd#Ecn Capital Corp#Bank Of Nova Scotia#Bombardier Inc#Harte Gold Corp#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Jobs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares fall at open on underwhelming HDFC Bank profit

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell at the open on Monday, dragged by HDFC Bank as it missed quarterly profit expectations, with sentiment further dented by broader Asian peers falling in early trade on a renewed coronavirus scare. By 0352 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $64,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.93%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Materials , Energy and Healthcare sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite declined 0.93% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes weekly loss on energy tumble

(Updates prices, sectors) July 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was muted on Friday, and on track to post a weekly loss of half a percent as energy stocks took a beating from lower oil prices. * The energy sector tumbled nearly 6% this week and is set for...
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD continues to move sideways below 1.2600 after US and Canada data

USD/CAD fluctuates in a tight range following Thursday's upsurge. Retail Sales in US increased by 0.6% in June. Wholesale Sales in Canada expanded at a softer pace than expected in May. The USD/CAD pair rose sharply and touched its highest level since April 21 at 1.2615 on Thursday before going...
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Down Firmly In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which fell into negative territory after opening marginally up Friday morning, continues to exhibit weakness past noon, due to sustained selling in materials, energy and healthcare sections. Consumer staples, utilities, telecom and real estate stocks are finding support. Information technology, financial, industrials and consumer discretionary...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May Open Higher On Upbeat Retail Sales Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly lower, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 12 points. Early buying may be generated in...
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 16/07/21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, dragged down by losses in retail sector stocks as businesses were affected due to looting and vandalism in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Steinhoff International Holdings (JO: SNHJ ) N.V, Mr Price Group (JO: MRPJ ), Cie Financiere Richemont SA (JO: CFRJ ) and...
MarketsBusiness Insider

CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Nirujan Kanagasingam, Vice-President, ETF Strategy at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (CNAO and CNAO.U) on Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market. CNAO...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Futures edge higher ahead of retails sales data

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, with investors piling on economically sensitive energy, banks and travel stocks ahead of key retail sales data that would shed light on the strength of the economic recovery. The Commerce Department’s report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Bullish investor sentiment dips below historical average

* U.S. stock indexes red; transports, chips down most. * Energy biggest loser among major S&P sectors; utilities up. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. You can share your thoughts. with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BULLISH INVESTOR SENTIMENT DIPS BELOW HISTORICAL...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar ends week strong on upbeat U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Friday, logging its largest weekly gain in a month, after upbeat retail sales data boosted expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Continues To Dominate World Stock Exchanges: Can This Last Forever?

Since the COVID-19 lows, the global markets have shifted how capital is deployed into various global stock market exchanges. Not only has the capitalization of global market exchanges changed, but the attitudes of traders/investors have changed as well. As the reflation/recovery trade setup and as global central banks continued to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Delisting From The Toronto Stock Exchange

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for severe autoimmune diseases, announced today it will voluntarily delist the common shares of the Company from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) effective as of the close of trading on July 30, 2021. The Company's common shares will no longer be traded on the TSX but will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol AUPH.
Businessmilfordmirror.com

Asian shares track Wall St decline; BOJ policy unchanged

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks extended losses amid uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures and oil prices were nearly unchanged. The...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Gain 36 Pts After Topsy Turvy Afternoon

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, ended a topsy turvy Thursday trading session with gains of 36 points at 20,183.7, after hitting a day high 20,214.64 near midday, but then steadily dropping to a day low of 20,092.93 near mid-afternoon, before recovering some again before the close. Mixed...
EconomyLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge lower as investors mull jobs data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged lower in early trade on Thursday as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,076.52, while sterling was 0.3% lower against the dollar at 1.3820. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Giving Up Inflation Gains Before Jobs Data

The GBPEUR exchange rate was -0.11% lower on Wednesday despite trading at the highest level since early April after inflation data. Traders may be reacting to a surge in virus cases and the UK will also see employment data today. The GBP to EUR traded at 1.1758 on Wednesday, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy