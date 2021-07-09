Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UPDATE 1-G20 finance ministers under pressure to deliver climate funding for poor

By Beh Lih Yi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

* G20 ministers urged to deliver after G7 disappoints

* Green groups warn of COP26 failure if no fresh funds

* G20 gives $297 billion to support fossil fuels since 2020 (Adds comments from UN chief, detail of Sunday climate conference)

July 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world’s 20 largest economies faced mounting calls to boost climate finance for poorer nations as ministers met on Friday in Italy, with green groups warning a failure to deliver fresh money could throw November’s key climate talks into doubt.

Developed nations are under pressure ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Scotland to deliver a promised $100 billion a year for vulnerable countries to adopt clean energy and adapt to a warmer planet, up from about $80 billion in 2018.

After a June summit of G7 leaders ended with a commitment to meet the $100-billion goal but lacked detail on how and when, the U.N. chief, Britain and a group of 48 developing nations this week called for a clear plan for its delivery.

Speaking to G20 finance ministers on Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said such a plan was “not just about the economics of climate change” but also about solidarity and “establishing trust in the multilateral system”.

He called $100 billion a year the “bare minimum” wealthier nations should be providing as poorer parts of the world battle fiercer storms, floods and rising seas and try to ramp up clean energy use.

“From the Caribbean to the Pacific, developing economies have been landed with enormous infrastructure bills because of a century of greenhouse gas emissions they had no part in,” he said in prepared remarks.

Half of all climate finance should be spent to help countries adapt to a hotter planet, including through resilient housing, elevated roads and early warning systems that save lives and livelihoods, the U.N. chief added.

Only about a fifth of international climate finance for developing countries goes to adaptation today.

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development, urged developing countries at the two-day meeting in Venice - including Indonesia and India which are part of the G20 - to push their wealthy counterparts to boost funding.

“They have to be clear how much and by when. They have to deliver,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Manila. “We’re not asking for help. This is an obligation (for developed countries) because of their historical emissions.”

In 2009, donor nations agreed to increase climate finance for vulnerable countries to $100 billion annually by 2020, and under the Paris Agreement said they would negotiate a yet-higher amount that would kick in from 2025.

But reaching the target has proved a challenge. A U.N.-commissioned report said in December it was unlikely the goal had been met in 2020 amid the economic woes of the coronavirus pandemic, although firm figures are not yet available.

Only Germany, Canada and Japan offered new money at the G7 meeting last month - and climate finance experts and campaigners are calling on the United States, Italy and Australia in particular to give more, to make up their fair share.

“Now it is up to the finance ministers and leaders of the G20 meeting in Italy to deliver the money,” said Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh.

“Failure to deliver the money before COP26 in November will make the COP a failure,” added Huq, who has urged climate-vulnerable nations to skip the Glasgow talks if the funds are not delivered by November.

FOSSIL FUEL SUBSIDIES

Delivering the much-needed money has become a thorny issue ahead of COP26, with many developing countries already under huge financial stress from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alok Sharma, the British official who will preside over the COP26 talks, said earlier this month that, ahead of that U.N. summit, “we are going to need all developed countries to make ambitious finance commitments for the next five years”.

“I have to tell you that the frustration that I hear from leaders and ministers in developing countries that these funds still remain uncertain is absolutely palpable,” he added, referring to the unmet $100-billion goal.

The International Institute for Environment and Development, a London-based research group, said that while the G7 had fallen short, the G20 “has the chance to make it up”.

Its director Andrew Norton also urged the G20 to create a new initiative to allow indebted, climate-vulnerable countries to swap their debt or access new bonds - and use those resources for projects to tackle climate change and protect nature.

Others urged G20 nations to end their backing for fossil fuels and channel the money instead into climate action.

A tracker run by groups including the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) shows the G20 has committed at least $297 billion to support dirty energy since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Angela Picciariello, a senior research officer at ODI, said fossil fuel finance remains a “huge problem”.

“As long as G20 countries continue propping up the fossil fuel industry, key priorities such as investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency will not pay off,” she said in emailed comments.

The G20 meeting will be followed by a climate conference in Venice on Sunday, where governments, investors and development bank officials will discuss how public policies can help attract more private finance into efforts to cut emissions to net zero. (Reporting by Beh Lih Yi @behlihyi; additional reporting by Megan Rowling; Editing by Megan Rowling and Laurie Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#G20#Climate Finance#Energy Efficiency#Climate Change#Un#U N#The Paris Agreement#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
United Nations
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G20 recognizes carbon pricing as climate change tool for first time

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - G20 finance leaders recognized carbon pricing as a potential tool to address climate change for the first time in an official communique on Saturday, taking a tentative step towards promoting the idea and coordinating carbon reduction policies. The move marked a massive shift from the previous...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Tax reform tops agenda as G20 finance chiefs meet in Venice

VENICE, July 9 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from the group of 20 rich countries will meet face to face on Friday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at a gathering in Venice where corporate tax reform will top the agenda. The G20...
WorldBBC

G20 finance ministers back deal to tax companies

G20 finance ministers have backed an "historic" plan which will see multinational companies pay their "fair share" of tax around the world. The plan to battle tax avoidance puts in place a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. It is likely to affect companies like Amazon and Facebook. So...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

BlackRock CEO calls for stronger climate finance plan at G20 meet

VENICE, July 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N) Chief Executive Larry Fink on Sunday called for governments to develop a stronger long-term climate finance plan to unlock the private capital needed to fund the transition to a low-carbon economy. Speaking to The Venice International Conference on Climate at a meeting of...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-EU turns to finance to achieve climate neutral continent

July 6 (Reuters) - Europe plans to funnel hundreds of billions of euros into sustainable investments each year through EU banks and markets to create the first “climate-neutral continent” by 2050. The European Union’s sustainable finance framework published on Tuesday sets out detailed milestones and measures for finance, companies and...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Welsh ministers under pressure to set freedom date

It is "difficult to see" how Wales can avoid setting a date for ending Covid restrictions now England and Scotland have set so-called freedom days. Wales' former chief medical officer said it was a "big dilemma" for the Welsh government who will outline the next lockdown easing next week. Dame...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-G20 to urge IMF reserve boost for vulnerable countries

VENICE, July 9 (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers are to urge the International Monetary Fund to quickly come up with ways for countries to steer IMF resources that they do not need to countries that do, the latest version of their statement from a meeting in Venice showed. The IMF...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Ireland, other nations, pressured by G20 to sign global tax deal

DUBLIN, Ireland: There is increasing pressure on Ireland and other countries to sign onto the G20 agreement for global tax reform that would impose a minimum levy on multinational corporations. G20 economy ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice on Saturday issued a joint announcement endorsing the tax deal, which...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How can we adapt our cities to combat worsening heatwaves?

Heatwaves are set to increase in frequency, intensity and duration - but what does it mean for the world's cities?. By 2050, there are expected to be 970 cities, home to 1.6 billion people with summer temperature highs above 35°C. From adaption and awareness, there are challenges and solutions to...
Businessindybay.org

Jubilee USA Statement on G20 Finance Ministers Meeting and Communiqué

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors met in Venice, Italy, on COVID response, economic recovery, vaccines, debt relief and global tax agreements on July 9-10, 2021. Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network and a United Nations finance expert, releases the following statement on...
Energy IndustryInternational Atomic Energy Agency

How Nuclear Techniques can Support Climate Adaptation and Post-COVID Recovery

Nuclear science and technology can be a key enabler for countries to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in several social, economic and environmental areas, improving people’s lives, tackling the consequences of climate change and supporting several aspects of the post-pandemic recovery. At a virtual side event on...
Worldfinchannel.com

World Bank Financing for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Exceeds $4 Billion for 50 Countries

The FINANCIAL — The World Bank announced that it is providing over $4 billion for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines for 51 developing countries, half of which are in Africa. More than half of the financing comes from the International Development Association (IDA), the Bank’s fund for the world’s poorest countries, and is on grant or highly concessional terms. This financing is part of the Bank’s commitment to help low- and middle-income countries acquire and distribute vaccines and strengthen their health systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy