In case you miss the recent news, Ransomware cases are spiking. The attackers are targeting pretty much everyone and by saying everyone, I do really mean everyone – be it Individual or organization, small or big. You’ll never know but you could be their next target somehow. Don’t let that happen to you! Luckily, Microsoft has built-in Ransomware Protection on Windows 10, so all you need to do – when you read this article – is to act now by doing these simple steps to better prevent you from getting attacked by ransomware.