Two Lincoln College athletes to compete in Olympics
Two Lincoln College athletes, recent graduate Colleen Furgeson and current Lynx swimmer, Phillip Kinono will be competing at the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Lincoln College graduate, Colleen Furgeson, will again represent the Marshall Islands in the swimming pool. She is joined by teammate Phillip Kinono, who joined the Lynx Swimming program in 2020 under the direction of head coach, Johnathan Jordan.www.lincolncourier.com
Comments / 0