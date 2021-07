Marquay McDaniel lets out a little smile when he’s asked about Andres Salgado. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Around the country, expectations are generally pretty low for the guys who are selected in the CFL’s Global Draft. That’s true for Salgado, too. He didn’t have a single catch in his first season with the Calgary Stampeders, so it’s understandable if out-of-town football observers aren’t exactly predicting that he’ll have a huge year in 2021.