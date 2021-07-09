Cancel
Bong Joon Ho Says Animated Film Will Be Ready In 2025-2026; Inspired By ‘The Deep: The Extraordinary Creatures Of The Abyss’

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho (“The Host,” “Snowpiercer”) is likely still walking on the clouds after a historical awards season, Most would be, after ultimately earning well-deserved Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Picture, and Best Director. The South Korean filmmaker is at the Cannes Film...

theplaylist.net

