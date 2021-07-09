Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces; San Patricio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Bluntzer affecting Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio Counties. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers, Bluntzer, Calallen Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Bluntzer. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CDT Friday was 22.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 8.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flow cuts off the lowest residential areas downstream above Calallen for days or weeks. Numerous secondary roads and low bridges are under water, from below Bluntzer to below Calallen. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Bluntzer 18.0 21.7 Fri 2 pm 14.1 10.1 9.3 8.7 8.0