Hancock County, IL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Sunday morning. * Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area today and tonight, with additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected over already saturated soils. This will lead to an increased flash flood risk across the area.

City
Warren, IL
State
Iowa State
County
Henderson County, IL
City
Henderson, IL
State
Missouri State
County
Hancock County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Mcdonough County, IL
County
Warren County, IL
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
Scotland
NWS
