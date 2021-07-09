Cannes 2021 Contenders: Here’s a Look at the Likely Winners

While the Cannes Film Festival is renowned around the world for being the premier destination for cinephiles, where the best motion pictures from all over the globe make their debut, the festival has historically overlooked the animation medium — even if it is still much better than most major festivals. Though such classics as Pixar’s Up, Peter Pan, The Tale of Princess Kaguya and, yes, even Shrek, all premiered at the festival, most of these play out of competition or at the adjacent competitions that aren’t technically a part of the main festival. This year was no different, as wonderful works of animation made their debut at the festival to show the best of what the animation medium has to offer, even if none of them are eligible for the Palme d’Or.