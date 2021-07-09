Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Ant Anstead Reportedly Feels About His New Romance With Renee Zellweger

By Lindsay Barton
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead finalized their divorce in June after announcing their split in September 2020. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Haack wrote at the time (via People). "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." The former couple shares joint custody of their son, and Haack has since moved on with Josh Hall. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote on Instagram. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Ant Anstead
Person
Renee Zellweger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Pda#Page Six
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Christina Haack & Ant Anstead’s Reported Spousal Support Agreement May Surprise You

Christina Haack is not just back to her maiden name, but single in the eyes of the law once again. TMZ reports that she and ex-husband Ant Anstead have finalized their divorce less than a year after Haack filed in 2020, nailing down an agreement on spousal support, custody of their son Hudson Anstead, and how they’ll divide their shared assets. While all the details of their separation agreement are not available to the public, TMZ’s sources have reported they’ll be sharing legal and physical custody of Hudson and notably won’t owe one another spousal support going forward — a surprising outcome when you take a peek at these stars’ net worth.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Reneé Zellweger Is Already Looking Comfortable at Ant Anstead’s Laguna Beach Home in New Photos

If there is anything we’ve learned the past couple of months, it’s that the dating timeline is different for every couple. There are no rules and if two people are happy, no matter how long or short they’ve been together, we say, let me be happy! Ant Anstead has been in the media a lot this past year, following his very public divorce from Christina Haack. Although she isn’t publically seeing anyone, it seems that Ant Anstead may be ready to take that step with Reneé Zellweger. He was recently caught on camera with her and we’re glad to see him happily enjoying the company of a new lover. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these two love birds.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Christina Haack Just Responded to Claims Her New BF Is Just ‘Another Relationship’ Like Tarek & Ant

New man. Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall, is her first public relationship since her divorces from ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. News broke of Haack’s new relationship in July 2021 when the Flip or Flop star was photographed with Hall at LAX Airport ahead of her 38th birthday. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two “have been dating for a few months.” The photos came less than a month after reports that Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead was dating Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Ant Anstead Settled Christina Haack Divorce Just Before Renee Zellweger Relationship Went Public

In late June, The Blast reported that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead officially settled their divorce. Their divorce was finalized less than a year after they first announced their split. Haack and Anstead shared son Hudson, who will turn two in September. Shortly after news broke that the two have officially settled their divorce, it was reported that Anstead has moved on with actor Renée Zellweger.
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Passionately Kiss During Romantic Bike Ride: See Photo

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead celebrated the 4th of July weekend with a PDA-filled bike ride. See the pic!. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead enjoyed a romantic bike ride in sunny California over the 4th of July weekend. The actress, 52, and the English TV presenter, 42, packed on the PDA while out and about in Laguna Beach, biking around the small coastal city and even stopping for a kiss. See the sweet photo of Renée and Ant HERE!
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy