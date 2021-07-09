Has San Jose cowbird turned into a peeping Tom?

If you haven't been to Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose in a while, you are in for a treat. Not only have they opened more stores throughout the mall but they opened new restaurants as well. If you are a huge fan of Rooster & Rice in San Francisco, they recently opened right next to Ramen Nagi and across from Lucky Tea on the second floor near Macy's. I used to visit the location in San Francisco since they offer authentic Thai chicken and rice (also known as Khao mun gai) with their delicious ginger scallion sauce and with a side of hearty chicken broth to pair with the meal. If you see a long line, it is most likely for Ramen Nagi so make sure to go into Rooster & Rice. You have to order and pay first before you grab a table and wait for your order to come. The menu is small since it focuses mostly on the part of the chicken and whether you want it with jasmine/brown rice or seasonal vegetables. There is also an option for extras if you want more chicken, rice, broth, sauce, egg, vegetables, and drinks. Within minutes of ordering, the food comes out pretty quick and you are all set to eat their delicious chicken.