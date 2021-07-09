Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EPA orders Allied BioScience to stop selling, distributing SurfaceWise2

By Submitted by EPA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON —The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order (SSURO) to Allied BioScience for their product SurfaceWise2. SurfaceWise2, a residual antimicrobial surface coating, was previously authorized for emergency use in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA investigations found the company was marketing, selling, and distributing SurfaceWise2 in ways that were inconsistent with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), EPA’s regulations, and the terms and conditions of the emergency exemption authorizations. Specific use sites included American Airlines aircraft and airport facilities and two orthopedic facilities in Texas.

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bioscience#Pesticides#Allied Bioscience#Ssuro#Surfacewise2#The Federal Insecticide#Fungicide#Fifra#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
U.S. Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

United States Files Complaint and Reaches Agreement on Stipulation with Limetree Bay Terminals LLC and Limetree Bay Refining LLC Relating to Petroleum Refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Washington, DC - Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), filed a complaint in federal court in the U.S. Virgin Islands against Limetree Bay Terminals LLC and Limetree Bay Refining LLC (jointly Limetree Bay) alleging that the companies’ St. Croix petroleum refinery presents an imminent and substantial danger to public health and the environment. In a stipulation filed simultaneously with the complaint that acknowledges that the refinery is not currently operating and that Limetree Bay does not intend to restart the refinery at the present time, Limetree Bay has agreed to a number of requirements, including the following:
Agricultureepa.gov

EPA Offers Virtual Training for Pesticide Applicators in Indian Country

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is offering a free, two-day training webinar on August 11-12, 2021, to certify participants as private applicators of restricted-use pesticides (RUPs) in Indian country under the EPA Plan for the Federal Certification of Applicators of Restricted Use Pesticides within Indian Country (EPA Plan). RUPs require special...
Environmentpfonline.com

EPA Proposes Reporting Rule for PFAS Compounds

On June 28, 2021, EPA proposed a new reporting and recordkeeping rule for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pursuant to Section 8(a)(7) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), as amended by the National Defense Authorization Act. The proposed rule applies to manufacturers and importers of PFAS chemicals, including small manufactures and manufacturers who produce PFAS as a byproduct. In addition, the proposal would subject articles containing PFAS to reporting requirements.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

U.S. EPA Ordered to Reconsider 2019 Renewable Fuel Standards (1)

Renewable fuel targets threaten cranes, sturgeon, groups argued. The Environmental Protection Agency must take a new look at its 2019 renewable fuel targets and decide whether they should be lowered to protect whooping cranes and Gulf sturgeon, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. The EPA’s own report shows between 4 million...
Clarksburg, WVwchstv.com

EPA orders Clarksburg to provide clean water amid lead cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering officials in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to provide a clean source of drinking water after elevated levels of lead were found in some households. The EPA said conditions "may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health" and ordered the...
Industrybloomberglaw.com

EPA Asks Industry to Stop Making, Importing 600 PFAS (2)

The EPA is asking chemical manufacturers to voluntarily withdraw 600 “forever chemicals” the agency approved for use under an expedited review process, the agency’s top chemicals official said Wednesday. The agency’s chemical’s chief, Michal Ilana Freedhoff, announced the request as well as plans for a regulatory testing program at a...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

On Drought, Where are the Ag Leaders in Congress?

I've been known on occasion to use this space to rant about a couple of topics. No, it's true. Sometimes the obvious needs to be stated in a manner so direct that you can compare it to taking a hammer to a big toe. Why not?. First, I must thank...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

SQI Diagnostics and AZOVA sign distribution agreement to sell SQI's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics ("SQI") and AZOVA Inc., creator of the world's most comprehensive digital health network for COVID-19 testing and vaccination management, today announced the signing of an agreement that subject to an approval by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will allow AZOVA to sell and distribute SQI's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test to its customer base of airlines, wholesale clubs, retail pharmacies, grocery chains, US state and international governments, school districts and universities, and consumers where the test is authorized for distribution through AZOVA's state-of-the-art online digital health platform.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

PFAS report identifies hundreds of Pa. manufacturing sites

(Harrisburg) — A new report identifies nearly 30,000 industrial sites in the U.S. — including hundreds in Pennsylvania — as “suspected industrial discharge sites” that may be at risk for leaching a class of toxic chemicals known as PFAS into drinking water supplies. The chemicals don’t break down easily in...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters to the Editor: Stop selling bee-killing pesticides

America has been blessed with an abundance of wildlife, from massive, lumbering grizzlies in the wild to tiny, buzzing bees in our backyard gardens. But all is not well with nature. Bees are a case in point. Nearly 1 in 4 native bee species is imperiled. Honeybee colonies throughout the country are collapsing.
Metal MiningPosted by
TheStreet

First Mining Obtains Final Order For Plan Of Arrangement And Confirms Key Dates For Distribution Of Treasury Metals Shares & Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement") pursuant to which First Mining will distribute 23,333,333 common shares and 11,666,666 common share purchase warrants of Treasury Metals Inc. (" Treasury Metals") to shareholders of First Mining on a pro rata basis, by way of a reduction in the capital of the common shares of First Mining (the " Distribution"). Each common share purchase warrant of Treasury Metals is exercisable, on a cashless basis only, for one common share of Treasury Metals at an exercise price of $1.50 per share until August 7, 2023.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy