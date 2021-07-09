Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Flat Fee, LLC is One of the Fastest-Growing Residential Real Estate Brokerages

Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Many of the big residential real estate companies are stuck in the status quo of charging the same old 3% of a home's selling price to market and sell your home. But not Cincy Flat Fee, LLC. They are definitely disrupting the industry, and in a good way! According to a recent client testimonial, "Cincy Flat Fee's model is the future of real estate." Over the past few years, the way people buy and sell homes has changed immensely. Companies like Cincy Flat Fee, LLC are at the forefront of that change with a unique, transparent, and customer-oriented approach. As a whole, the real estate industry has capitalized on innovative technology. Now they can market your home all over the internet with just a few mouse clicks, obtain signatures instantly from anywhere with electronic signature software, and potential buyers have all the information regarding available properties and details immediately, right on their phones. All of these advancements save agents time and, therefore, money. Cincy Flat Fee, LLC transfers those savings back to you! Their business model allows them to charge a standard commission of $1,500 for listings when they represent you as both the buyer and seller. The commission is only $3,000 if they are just listing your home. This flat fee commission is in the place of taking a percentage based on the sale price, which results in a significant savings to the seller. They are a full-service residential brokerage helping people buy and sell homes all around Cincinnati, and have recently moved into Northern Kentucky. Cincy Flat Fee works in every neighborhood and every price range. So far, in 2021, they have saved their clients over $8,000 on average per transaction. It is safe to say that is why they are one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. In a recent review, Amy H. a recent client claims, "Cincy Flat Fee is just as good if not better than a traditional agent. It was an unbelievable personal listing service. They did multiple open houses and worked very hard listing our house in a hard-to-sell area. They also helped us purchase our house. They were very available to walk us through any house we wanted and helped us negotiate to get the house of our dreams! I would HIGHLY recommend them to anyone; the value was INCREDIBLE for the same service you would get with a traditional agent!" With their regional expertise Cincy Flat Fee, LLC can help you sell and locate the perfect home at a fraction of the price. To show how you could save, here are some of their recent sales. In Indian Hill, Jen Drescher sold a home for $1,185,000, saving the homeowners $34,050. On the other side of town in Colerain, Julia Klaene saved her clients $8,250; they declared, "we will be a customer for life." In Mason, Christy Yoho sold a $520,000 home, saving the owners $14,100.

Cincinnati Business Courier

