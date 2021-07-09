OFF THE CUFF: Power to change the future

Joseph is the Co-Founder and CEO of Cultivate, building leadership development and future-of-work technology for the digital workforce. The future of work and work culture is embracing change, and the idea of “normal” no longer exists. While the idea of constant change has been typically embraced by startups and younger companies, the biggest enterprises in the world are now forced to confront this same concept. The office model has evolved — companies like Twitter, Square, Facebook, Shopify and others have announced permanent work-from-home policies. And many other companies will likely offer hybrid models. Communication has changed — even while in the office, the ways of working with colleagues have shifted dramatically over the last several years and been further accelerated into a largely digital approach due to Covid-19. This includes Slack, email, shared work project management tools like Trello and more. Expectations around culture have been altered — employees expect to be engaged, challenged and feel a sense of belonging at work.