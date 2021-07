NEW YORK — Informing children or adolescents of their cardiomyopathy genetic testing results does not adversely affect family dynamics, a new study has found. Children with a personal or family history of cardiomyopathy may undergo genetic testing to confirm a diagnosis or gauge their risk of disease. Early testing can help inform their medical management, but as researchers from Columbia University noted, it is unclear what effect receiving such genetic testing results may have on children and their families, prompting them to conduct a survey.